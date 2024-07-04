11 Things to Know About Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy's Heart Defect

On April 21, 2017, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, welcomed their son William "Billy" Kimmel. But days after the baby was born, the doctors diagnosed him with a rare and potentially dangerous cardiac defect called Tetralogy of Fallot.

The father-of-four first opened up about his son's harrowing health battle in an emotional monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May 2017, confirming Billy was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

"The room started to fill up. More doctors, nurses, and equipment started coming in and they determined that he wasn’t getting enough oxygen into his blood," Jimmy told his viewers. "It’s a terrifying thing."

The medical staff reportedly took Billy to the neonatal intensive care unit after noticing he was a bit purple, and they later determined something was wrong with his heart.

Billy underwent an emergency open heart surgery when he was just three days old.

“Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn’t even begin to explain,” Jimmy said at the time. “He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life.”