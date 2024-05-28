Jimmy Kimmel's Son, 7, Undergoes Third Open Heart Surgery to Receive New Valve, Comedian Assures Tot Is 'Happy and Healthy'
Jimmy Kimmel is expressing his gratitude for the "excellent, hard-working staff" at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles after his 7-year-old son, Billy, underwent another open heart surgery this past weekend.
It marked the third time the tot had the procedure, though the comedian noted it will hopefully be the last.
"We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid," the talk show host, 56, captioned a Monday, May 27, Instagram photo that showed Billy smiling while in a hospital bed.
"Walking around this hospital, meeting parents at their most vulnerable, children in pain and the miracle workers who do everything in their considerable power to save them is a humbling experience," the father-of-four continued. "We hope you never need CHLA, but if you do — know that they help families regardless of their ability to pay, thanks largely to the Affordable Care Act (another salute to the late Senator John McCain), generous donations from companies like Disney, which I am proud to work for and especially from generous people like you."
The Emmy winner also thanked strangers who sent prayers and their personal friends for "rallying around us."
Kimmel gave a special shout-out to his wife, Molly McNearney, "for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be."
"And Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7-year-old we know. There are so many parents and children who aren’t fortunate enough to go home after five days. Please share your love, hearts and prayers with them and if it moves you, support @ChildrensLA (link in bio) or a great children’s hospital near you (@CMNHospitals). Nothing matters more than taking care of each other," concluded Kimmel.
Countless fans and celebrity friends sent their well wishes via the comments section, with John Stamos writing, "God bless your little Billy. He’s lucky he has parents like you and also the care of the good folks at CHLA."
Ellen DeGeneres wrote, "Sending love to your whole family and a thanks to everyone at CHLA for everything you do."
Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Reynolds and Andy Cohen also reacted to the post.
Billy was born with a rare congenital heart defect, tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) with pulmonary atresia. He underwent his first surgery at just 3 days old.
The 2024 Oscars host also has a daughter, Jane, 9, with McNeary and two other children with ex-wife Gina Maddy, whom he was married to from 1988 to 2002.