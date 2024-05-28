Jimmy Kimmel's Son, 7, Undergoes Third Open Heart Surgery to Receive New Valve, Comedian Assures Tot Is 'Happy and Healthy'

"We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid," the talk show host, 56, captioned a Monday, May 27, Instagram photo that showed Billy smiling while in a hospital bed.

"Walking around this hospital, meeting parents at their most vulnerable, children in pain and the miracle workers who do everything in their considerable power to save them is a humbling experience," the father-of-four continued. "We hope you never need CHLA, but if you do — know that they help families regardless of their ability to pay, thanks largely to the Affordable Care Act (another salute to the late Senator John McCain), generous donations from companies like Disney, which I am proud to work for and especially from generous people like you."