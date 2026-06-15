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Jimmy Kimmel Takes Aim at Donald Trump With Epstein Joke on His 80th Birthday

jimmy kimmel mocks donald trump with epstein joke photos
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on his 80th birthday with a parody of an alleged Epstein note.

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June 15 2026, Published 8:10 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel didn't let Donald Trump's milestone birthday pass without making a pointed joke.

On Sunday, June 14, the late-night host took to Instagram to poke fun at the president, who turned 80 that same day. Kimmel's post referenced reports about an alleged birthday message Trump reportedly sent to the late Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday.

"Happy #80," Kimmel wrote in the caption.

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Source: @jimmykimmel/Instagram
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The comedian also added a satirical birthday card aimed at Trump.

"Happy 80th Donald! A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret," Kimmel's satirical "card" read.

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Kimmel Recreates the Alleged Birthday Note

image of The comedian recreated and mocked an alleged birthday note that was reportedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.
Source: MEGA

The comedian recreated and mocked an alleged birthday note that was reportedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

Kimmel's parody closely resembled details from the reported birthday message, though he made a few notable changes.

Instead of referencing Epstein, Kimmel inserted Trump's name into the card. He also altered the artwork, replacing an alleged drawing of a woman's silhouette with a crude illustration seemingly intended to mock the president's figure.

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The Alleged Message That Sparked Controversy

image of The reported message was said to be included in a birthday book assembled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday.
Source: MEGA

The reported message was said to be included in a birthday book assembled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday.

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As OK! previously reported, the original birthday note was described in a report published by The Wall Street Journal.

The reported message, dated 2003 and allegedly bearing Trump's signature, featured several lines of typewritten text placed inside the outline of a n--- woman. According to the report, the illustration was drawn with markers and included graphic details.

The article further claimed that Trump's signature appeared below the figure's waist as part of the drawing.

The reported message concluded with a line that later drew significant attention.

"Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," Trump is said to have told Epstein.

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Inside the Alleged Epstein Birthday Book

image of Donald Trump has denied writing the note, calling the report false and threatening legal action against 'The Wall Street Journal.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has denied writing the note, calling the report false and threatening legal action against 'The Wall Street Journal.'

According to the report, the letter was one of several birthday messages collected by Epstein's former girlfriend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The messages were reportedly assembled into a leather-bound book presented to Epstein for his 50th birthday.

The article also claimed the note contained a fictional conversation between Trump and Epstein.

"Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything," the letter began.

"Donald: Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is," it supposedly read. "Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is."

The exchange reportedly continued: "Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it."

"Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" it went on. "Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."

According to the report, the message ended with: "Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Trump Denies Any Involvement

Before the article's publication on July 17, 2025, Trump strongly denied having anything to do with the alleged note.

During an interview with the newspaper two days before the story was released, the president rejected the claims and threatened legal action.

"This is not me. This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words," he insisted. "I'm gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else."

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