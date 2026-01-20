Politics White House Rages Over Giant Replica of Donald Trump's Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein: 'Deranged Liberals' Source: mega A 12-foot imitation of the birthday card Donald Trump allegedly once sent to the late s-- offender popped up on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Monday, January 19. Allie Fasanella Jan. 20 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The White House is fuming over the new protest piece adorning the National Mall in Washington, D.C. As OK! previously reported, a 12-foot replica of the lewd birthday card Donald Trump allegedly once sent to dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein was erected just blocks away from the White House on Monday, January 19. Deputy White House Press Secretary Abigail Jackson slammed the provocative installation in an email to the Washington Post, writing, "Kudos to these Trump Deranged Liberals for constantly inventing new ways to light Democrat donor money on fire by spreading fake news."

The Letter Was Included in a 'Birthday Book'

Source: mega An installation of a card Donald Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein was put up on January 19.

The art piece depicting a blown-up version of a page from the late pedophile’s 50th "birthday book" features an outline drawing of a woman's bust and backside with a poem in the interior. "Happy birthday to a terrific guy," the note read. It popped up one day before what would have been Epstein's birthday 73 birthday on Tuesday, January 20. The pedophile committed suicide while in prison in August 2019. Per the Post, the anonymous collective who installed the enormous card obtained a National Park Service permit for it to remain in place through Friday.

Donald Trump Denied Writing the Card

Source: mega Donald Trump has been under intense scrutiny over his ties to the late pedophile since his second term began.

The existence of the card was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in July 2025, noting it was sent in 2003. The 79-year-old POTUS denied ever penning the card, telling the outlet in a statement at the time: "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women... It’s not my language. It’s not my words." According to the publication, Epstein's former partner and co-conspirator in his s-- trafficking operation, Ghislaine Maxwell, was the one who compiled letters from his friends for the leather-bound book.

'We Have Certain Things in Common, Jeffrey'

Source: House Oversight Committee 'The Wall Street Journal' published the image of Trump's alleged 2003 card to Epstein.

The poem written within the creepy card is an imagined dialogue between "Donald" and "Jeffrey." It began: "We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," to which Epstein replied: "Yes, we do, come to think of it." "Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" Trump wondered, with Epstein saying: "As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you." "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," the conversation concluded.

Donald Trump Sued the 'WSJ' for Its Story About the Letter

Source: House Oversight Committee Donald Trump was pictured with Jeffrey Epstein in old photos released in December 2025.