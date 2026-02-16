Jimmy Kimmel Takes Down Pam Bondi During House Hearing

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi recently made headlines for her explosive performance during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Jeffrey Epstein files. The Attorney General of Florida faced nearly eight hours of intense scrutiny, but her responses veered into unexpected territory.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Jimmy Kimmel mocked Pam Bondi’s House hearing performance.

Article continues below advertisement

On his Wednesday, February 11, night show, Jimmy Kimmel highlighted the chaotic moments from Bondi's testimony. He aired clips of her shouting, finger-pointing and even launching into economic discussions while dodging questions about Epstein. “She’s shouting like a crazed dance mom, berating Democrats for giving her chubby daughter a low score,” Kimmel remarked, prompting both laughter and concern from the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel aired clips of Pam Bondi's heated exchanges.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel further criticized Bondi, stating, “This is the kind of woman who, if you lived next door to her, you’d move.” His commentary cast her as the archetypal nightmare neighbor — loud and confrontational.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

What stands out is the backlash Bondi faced not only from Democrats but also from her own party. Conservative radio host Erick Erickson criticized her performance, asserting, “When the Attorney General of the United States is asked why she has prosecuted no one related to Jeffrey Epstein, and this is her answer, she should be fired or resign.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Pam Bondi faced bipartisan criticism.

Article continues below advertisement

Prominent conservative figures, including Kyle Rittenhouse, joined the chorus calling for Bondi's resignation. Rittenhouse suggested Harmeet Dhillon as a more suitable candidate for the position. The criticism underscores a fracture within the Republican Party regarding Bondi’s capability to serve effectively as Attorney General.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the hearing, Bondi clashed with Democratic members, labeling Rep. Jamie Raskin “a loser” and accusing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” When pressed about the lack of prosecutions related to Epstein, she pivoted to economic achievements. “The Dow is over $50,000 right now… Americans’ 401(k)s and retirement savings are booming,” she declared, leading to laughter from the audience. Her comments quickly went viral, becoming fodder for memes and social media discussions about the absurdity of her focus on stock tips during a serious inquiry.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump publicly defended Pam Bondi.

Article continues below advertisement

James Fishback, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Florida, openly branded Bondi as “a national embarrassment.” With the upcoming elections, her standing within the party is shaky as these criticisms mount. Kimmel’s “crazed dance mom” remark struck a chord, revealing a troubling reality. As the nation grapples with serious issues surrounding Epstein, Bondi’s behavior seemed more like a dramatic performance than a serious engagement with critical questions.