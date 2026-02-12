'Incompetent' Pam Bondi Ridiculed for Accidentally Exposing Undercover FBI Agent Who Worked on Jeffrey Epstein Case: 'Her Team Failed'

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice are being ridiculed for what many consider their poor handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. On Wednesday, February 11, it was discovered that they failed to cover up the image of an undercover FBI agent who was working to secure the s-- offender's "black book" of contacts in 2009. The footage was removed online after they realized the mistake.

Article continues below advertisement

What Was in the Video Footage?

Source: mega Pam Bondi and her team failed to cover up the identity of an FBI agent seen in a video included in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a video included in the latest batch of Epstein files, the agent was seen talking to Epstein’s former Palm Beach, Fla., house manager Alfredo Rodriguez, who claimed he had a list of the financier's shady contacts and alleged underage victims. At the time, authorities had already asked him to turn over any information he had on Epstein, but he failed to do so, deciding to try and sell it instead. He told the agent of the girls, "The teenagers, they had braces." Though he never showed a black book, the agent gave Rodriguez a bag of cash.

Article continues below advertisement

Alfredo Rodriguez Was Arrested for Obstruction

Source: mega In 2009, the FBI agent spoke to Jeffrey Epstein's former house manager who claimed he had a list of the financier's contacts and alleged victims.

When Rodriguez was arrested, he claimed he kept the list as an "insurance policy" because he was scared of Epstein. He was eventually sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to obstruction charges. Rodriguez died in 2014. Epstein committed suicide in 2019 while behind bars ahead of his s-- trafficking trial.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacts to the Blunder

Source: mega Pam Bondi was called 'incompetent' and an 'amateur' for the error.

Social media users were in disbelief over the error, with one person writing, "Outing an undercover agent is not a paperwork error. It is a threat to safety and justice. Bondi’s team failed. Again." "Incompetence at a level no one has seen before," another individual penned, while a third wrote on X, "Way too many mistakes, not buttoned, junior amateur hour. The litany of crimes committed by her personally in this role, many unknown, will land her in prison if [sic] a long time…"

Source: mega Pam Bondi was questioned at a House Judiciary Committee hearing over her handling of the Epstein files and the ICE chaos in Minnesota.