'Incompetent' Pam Bondi Ridiculed for Accidentally Exposing Undercover FBI Agent Who Worked on Jeffrey Epstein Case: 'Her Team Failed'
Feb. 12 2026, Published 12:02 p.m. ET
Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice are being ridiculed for what many consider their poor handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
On Wednesday, February 11, it was discovered that they failed to cover up the image of an undercover FBI agent who was working to secure the s-- offender's "black book" of contacts in 2009.
The footage was removed online after they realized the mistake.
What Was in the Video Footage?
In a video included in the latest batch of Epstein files, the agent was seen talking to Epstein’s former Palm Beach, Fla., house manager Alfredo Rodriguez, who claimed he had a list of the financier's shady contacts and alleged underage victims. At the time, authorities had already asked him to turn over any information he had on Epstein, but he failed to do so, deciding to try and sell it instead.
He told the agent of the girls, "The teenagers, they had braces."
Though he never showed a black book, the agent gave Rodriguez a bag of cash.
Alfredo Rodriguez Was Arrested for Obstruction
When Rodriguez was arrested, he claimed he kept the list as an "insurance policy" because he was scared of Epstein. He was eventually sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to obstruction charges. Rodriguez died in 2014.
Epstein committed suicide in 2019 while behind bars ahead of his s-- trafficking trial.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Social Media Reacts to the Blunder
Social media users were in disbelief over the error, with one person writing, "Outing an undercover agent is not a paperwork error. It is a threat to safety and justice. Bondi’s team failed. Again."
"Incompetence at a level no one has seen before," another individual penned, while a third wrote on X, "Way too many mistakes, not buttoned, junior amateur hour. The litany of crimes committed by her personally in this role, many unknown, will land her in prison if [sic] a long time…"
The attorney general was also at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on February 11 to be questioned in regard to the handling of the Epstein files. The meeting got heated at several points, with Bondi often refraining from directly answering inquiries.
Even Republican Congressmen had issues with Bondi.
"I personally have lost all faith in our Justice Department. It’s a system of injustice," Nancy Mace told CNN. "There is evidence, there are co-conspirators, you can’t have thousands of victims and have no other accomplices other than one."
In addition, Bondi was asked about investigations into Donald Trump's political rivals and the chaos that's been unfolding in Minnesota after ICE killed two people.