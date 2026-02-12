Joy Behar Thinks Pam Bondi May End Up in Jail Since Donald Trump Will Likely 'Throw Her Under the Bus' When He's Out of Office
Feb. 12 2026, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
The View co-hosts were disgusted by the way Attorney General Pam Bondi acted during her Wednesday, February 11, hearing with the House Judiciary Committee, which focused on the backlash she's received for the poor handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
While Joy Behar thought Bondi was "mimicking" Donald Trump's behavior, the comedian predicted her loyalty to the president will mean nothing once he's out of office.
Joy Behar Was 'Nauseous' Over Pam Bondi's Behavior
Behar admitted she "felt a little nauseous" watching Bondi's testimony about some of Trump's allies having ties to the late pedophile.
"It was like, ‘Why are you so lacking in empathy? What is wrong with you? What happened to you in your life that you can’t give a moment to these poor girls?’" she asked. "And when she closes, she said, ‘The DOW is up,’ as if these girls care that their 401ks are doing well, when they’ve been molested by several of these disgusting men."
'He's Going to Throw You Under the Bus'
"She needs to understand that she’s speaking to Trump when she’s up there. She’s not speaking to anybody else, and he has a whole reputation of throwing you under the bus. And, when he’s out of office, he really is going to throw you under the bus, honey," Behar declared. "She should be smart enough to know that, he does it to everybody."
Joy Behar Thinks Pam Bondi May Go to Jail
"By the way, just a little history, during the Watergate scandal, President Nixon did not go to jail, but John Mitchell did. John Mitchell was his attorney general. So end of the day of Miss Bondi, you're looking at some prison time," she shared.
Behar felt Bondi was acting "very Trumpy" during the hearing due to some of her rude remarks, such as calling Congressman Jamie Raskin a "washed-up loser lawyer."
"It’s the same mentality," said the star. "She’s mimicking Trump."
Ana Navarro Slams the Attorney General
Ana Navarro admitted Bondi's actions were "so personally disgusting and disappointing to me."
"I knew her in Florida as someone who worked with everybody and was nice and to watch her in this performance as like a high school performance of Lady Macbeth was just unacceptable and a show for Donald Trump," Navarro expressed.
"They sold their souls in order to be in the circle of power and they know that what they are doing is not right," she said of the president's staff. "Members of this cabinet, they like the title, they like the frills, they like the perks."