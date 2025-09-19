Jimmy Kimmel and ABC Had 'Cordial' Meeting After Shocking Suspension But Didn't Come to a 'Resolution,' Insiders Spill: It's a 'Standoff'

Article continues below advertisement

Though Jimmy Kimmel was reportedly "livid" when his late-night talk show was "suspended indefinitely" on Wednesday, September 17, a source revealed the comedian has since met with ABC executives. According to the insider, the two parties got together in Los Angeles the very next day for a "cordial" talk, but they failed to come to a "resolution."

Source: abc A source claimed Jimmy Kimmel and ABC's meeting was 'cordial,' but they failed to come to 'a resolution.'

Despite the "standoff," the insider revealed the chats about Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s future are ongoing. The report noted the comic was suspended more for his refusal to apologize for his comments about Charlie Kirk's death than the things he actually aaid.

What Jimmy Kimmel Said to Get Suspended

As OK! reported, Kimmel's show was cut after saying the following about the right wing activist's September 10 murder on the September 15 episode of his ABC series: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid [suspect Tyler Robinson] who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it." He went on to drag Donald Trump for his reply when he was asked how he was doing after his supporter's assassination, as the president responded, "I think very good," before moving on to boast about expensive White House renovations. "He's at the fourth stage of grief: construction. Demolition, construction," Kimmel quipped. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend; this is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?"

Source: abc The comedian refused to apologize for the comments he made about Charlie Kirk's murder.

Nexstar announced the suspension in a statement: "Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show. Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."

The Comedian May Cut Ties With ABC for Good

Source: mega One source claimed Kimmel won't return to ABC even if they invite him back.

A source told a separate outlet that the father-of-four was furious over the sudden move. "This is clearly the government overreaching. There’s no such thing as free speech in America, if the government can lean on companies to stop any content they don’t like," an insider said in his defense. The source revealed the drama may be the last straw for Kimmel, as they alleged he's "actively looking" to break out of his contract with ABC for good even if they invite him back.

Donald Trump Reacts to Kimmel's Suspension

Source: mega President Donald Trump celebrated Kimmel's suspension.