Jimmy Kimmel Sparks Backlash After Oscars Jab at CBS and North Korea
March 19 2026, Published 9:18 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel didn’t need a hosting gig to dominate the Oscars conversation this year. With just a few minutes onstage, the late-night host delivered one of the ceremony’s most talked-about moments, taking aim at CBS, President Donald Trump, and Melania Trump’s documentary in a string of jokes that quickly reverberated beyond Hollywood.
What began as a routine presenter appearance turned into a flashpoint in the ongoing culture clash between late-night comedy and political power.
The Joke That Landed — and Echoed
While presenting the awards for Best Documentary Short and Best Documentary Feature, Kimmel walked a careful line between honoring serious filmmaking and delivering his signature political humor.
“We hear a lot about courage at shows like this but telling a story that could get you killed for telling it is real courage,” Kimmel said. “As you know, there are some countries whose leaders don’t support free speech. I’m not at liberty to say which. Let’s just leave it at North Korea and CBS.”
The line drew immediate attention, not just for its comparison, but for its timing. CBS has been under scrutiny following its decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a move that some critics have framed as politically motivated.
Kimmel, who has previously clashed with both network executives and political figures over free speech issues, appeared to be leaning directly into that controversy.
Melania Trump, Donald Trump and a Familiar Target
Kimmel didn’t stop there. He pivoted from global politics to a more specific punchline, referencing Melania's documentary with a jab that underscored its mixed reception.
“Fortunately for all of us there’s an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth, oftentimes at great risk to make films that teach us, that call out injustice, that inspire us to take action, and there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes.”
Later, while presenting Best Documentary Feature, he added, “Oh, man, is he going to be mad his wife wasn’t nominated for this.”
The remarks tapped into a broader trend of comedians targeting the First Lady’s film, which has drawn criticism despite significant financial backing and a high-profile release.
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Immediate Backlash From the White House
The jokes didn’t go unanswered. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung quickly fired back on social media, calling Kimmel a “classless hack” and accusing him of “self-projecting his depression and sadness onto others.”
Cheung’s response was part of a larger pattern of direct engagement between political figures and late-night comedians, a dynamic that has become increasingly common in recent years.
A Familiar Fight Over Free Speech
Kimmel previously faced consequences for his on-air remarks, including a temporary suspension from ABC following controversial comments following the shooting death of conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk. Meanwhile, networks like CBS have faced criticism over editorial decisions that some view as attempts to avoid political backlash.
Kimmel’s Oscars appearance felt less like a one-off joke and more like a continuation of an ongoing conversation about who gets to speak freely, and where the boundaries lie.