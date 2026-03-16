NEWS Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald and Melania Trump at the 2026 Oscars as Feud Explodes: 'He's Going to Be Mad' Source: mega Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald and Melania Trump while presenting an award at the 2026 Oscars. Allie Fasanella March 15 2026, Published 10:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jimmy Kimmel trolled his nemesis Donald Trump at the 2026 Oscars. Kimmel, 58, took aim at the 79-year-old president's wife, Melania Trump, while announcing the award for Best Documentary Feature, making fun of the documentary she recently released. Without dropping Donald's name, the late-night host quipped, "Oh man, is he gonna be made his wife wasn't nominated for this."

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Jimmy Kimmel presenting at the Oscars: "There are some countries whose leaders don't support free speech. I'm not at liberty to say which. Let's just leave it at North Korea and CBS." pic.twitter.com/6k92W4bN5W — LateNighter (@latenightercom) March 16, 2026 Source: @latenightercom Jimmy Kimmel also took a jab at MAGA-friendly CBS.

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Source: mega Jimmy Kimmel slammed Melania Trump for 'trying on shoes' in her documentary.

The comedian also made a dig directed at MAGA-friendly network CBS, which has faced criticism since its parent company Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump over a 60 Minutes story. "There are some countries whose leaders don't support free speech. I'm not at liberty to say which. Let's just leave it at North Korea and CBS," he said, eliciting a bout of applause from the audience. "Fortunately, for all of us there's also an international community of filmmakers who are dedicated to tell the truth, oftentimes at great risk, to teach us, that call out injustice, inspired us to take action, and...there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying trying on shoes," he added.

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Jimmy Kimmel Suggested 'Melania' Ticket Sales Were 'Rigged'

Source: mega Jimmy Kimmel previously poked fun at the former model's documentary on his late-night show.

Jimmy's remarks at the annual star-studded ceremony come after he claimed Melania, which received a humiliating 1.5 out 10 percent rating on IMDB, box office numbers were "rigged." Reacting to reports that the film exceeded sales expectations and had the best release for a non-musical documentary on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, he said, "I think that's a fancy way of saying it only lost tens of millions of dollars." "A lot of people, myself included, have been wondering how this movie managed to sell $7 million worth of tickets last weekend when almost every theater was deemed to be empty leading up to the release," he continued.

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Jimmy Kimmel Joked That 'Melania' Tickets Were 'Handed Out for Free'

Source: mega 'Sources say that blocks of tickets to 'Melania' were purchased and then distributed to Republican activists,' Jimmy Kimmel said.

Jimmy attributed the movie's "beautiful box office numbers" to "bulk ticket purchases that were handed out to people for free." "You may be forgetting that back in 2019, the Republican National Committee bought $100,000 worth of Don Jr.'s book to put in swag bags to make it a New York Times bestseller," he said, referencing an article titled, "R.N.C. Spent Nearly $100,000 on Copies of Donald Trump Jr.'s Book." "Sources say that blocks of tickets to Melania were purchased and then distributed to Republican activists," the comic added.

'Melania' Cost $75 Million to Make

Source: mega Amazon reportedly paid $40 million to license the documentary.