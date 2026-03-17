Megyn Kelly Slams Jimmy Kimmel's 'Disgusting' 'Melania' Documentary Joke at 2026 Oscars

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Megyn Kelly fired back at Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host made jokes about Melania Trump's documentary Melania while presenting at the 2026 Oscars. “OK, so he’s got to slam the first lady — nice. By the way, her documentary has done very, very well. It’s pulled in tens of millions of dollars, way more than any documentary of its kind,” Kelly, 55, said during "The Megyn Kelly Show" on Monday, March 15, labeling the comedian's jokes as "disgusting."

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Megyn Kelly Blasted Jimmy Kimmel's 'Disgusting' Comments

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly clapped back to comments made by Jimmy Kimmel during the 2026 Oscars.

The ex-Fox News reporter claimed Kimmel, 58, used his opportunity as a presenter on the award show to "get some snipes in at the first lady and at [Donald] Trump.” “He’s incapable of even complimenting the first lady or just staying away from her. He cannot help himself and got a big laugh from the audience,” she continued. “It’s disgusting.”

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Jimmy Kimmel Took Shots at the Trumps at the 2026 Oscars

Source: ABC/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel presented the category for the Best Documentary Feature category,

Kimmel made the comments onstage while introducing the Best Documentary Feature category during the awards show on Sunday, March 15, joking that the president, 79, was "going to be mad his wife wasn't nominated." Melania debuted in theaters in late January, raking in an unimpressive $16 million compared to the film's hefty $75 million budget.

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Jimmy Kimmel Called Out North Korea and CBS

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel didn't name Donald Trump during the ceremony.

The media personality continued the shots toward the Trumps while giving out the award for Best Documentary Short. “As you know, there are some countries whose leaders don’t support free speech,” he told the audience, jokingly singling out North Korea and CBS. “Fortunately for all of us, there is an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth,” Kimmel said, highlighting the “great risk” involved in their production. “And there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes.”

Conan O'Brien Warned the 2026 Oscars Could Get Political

Source: ABC/YouTube Conan O'Brien 'warned' attendees of the 2026 Oscars that the show 'could get political.'