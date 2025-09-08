REALITY TV NEWS 'RHOC' Alum Jo De La Rosa Exposes Unaired Season 19 Feud With Gretchen Rossi: 'It Got Ugly' Source: Bravo; @jodelarosa/Instagram 'RHOC' alum Jo De La Rosa exposed an unaired fight with Gretchen Rossi, saying they are 'not good.' Stacey Sanderson Sept. 8 2025, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

Jo De La Rosa's Issues With Jennifer Pedranti Exposed

#JoDeLaRosa responds to Gretchen & Jennifer talking about her on the #RHOC aftershow. She also shows text messages & photos. pic.twitter.com/f082VECmd9 — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) September 6, 2025 Source: @JaysRealityBlog/X Jo De La Rosa insisted that she and Jennifer Pedranti texted — after the latter asked who she was.

“I was, first of all, a little bit surprised, because it starts with Jen asking, ‘Who's Jo?’” she said.”And what's wild to me is I literally met Jen at the season finale last year. We thought she was the sweetest, nicest person. I used to work for Ryan [Boyajian]. I got her number. I said, ‘It was so nice to meet you.’ And then I was trying to get together with her for lunch because I had some things I wanted to tell her.” De La Rosa stated it is "wild" Pedranti asked who she was despite texting with her. “And then the Gretchen of it all,” De La Rosa said, turning the conversation to Rossi, insisting they’ve had a “long and messy journey.”

Jo De La Rosa Tried to Make Up With Gretchen Rossi

Source: @jodelarosa/Instagram Jo De La Rosa said she started out 'as friends' with Gretchen Rossi.

“We started out years ago as friends, even though she claims that we weren't friends,” she continued, noting Rossi was in the back of her music video and they even double dated when De La Rosa was with Rossi’s current boyfriend, Slade Smiley. She then detailed how she apologized to Rossi at BravoCon a few years back. At that time, De La Rosa said she “truly” thought they were moving on. “And then fast forward to this season,” she continued. “Tamra [Judge] brings me to Heather [Dubrow]’s birthday party. Days before we go to her birthday, I get a podcast sent to me, and it's Gretchen talking about how desperate I am trying to get back on the show. To me, that doesn't signify somebody who is wanting to start over.” De La Rosa said there was another podcast Rossi appeared on, calling her “desperate” and saying she put all the RHOC women on a group chat — around the time her girlfriend lost her house in the Palisades fires, and she was asking them to help with donations.

An Unaired Confrontation Between Gretchen Rossi and Jo De La Rosa

Source: @jodelarosa/Instagram Jo De La Rosa said 'an entire blowout happened' with Gretchen Rossi at Heather Dubrow's party.

She also shared she enjoyed popping up during last season’s finale, but once she saw Rossi's podcasts where she tried to “spin a narrative that isn’t true,” she felt she “stayed quiet long enough.” “Her and I are not good,” De La Rosa explicitly stated. “And there was an entire argument that happened at Heather’s party that never got shown. The only thing you saw is her night having a hug. There's actually more to that story. I thought it was weird that she came up to me after I just got a podcast sent to me, where she's literally trashing my name a couple of days before I shot that episode with Tamra. An entire blowout happened.” The argument got so heated Smiley “jumped in at one point,” and De La Rosa told him that Rossi “doesn’t need a mouthpiece” and didn’t need him to “speak for her.” “It got ugly,” she detailed. “It got messy.”

Jo De La Rosa Doesn't Understand the Drama

Source: Bravo Jo De La Rosa said Gretchen Rossi calling her 'Slade's ex' was 'wild' to her.