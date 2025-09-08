'RHOC' Alum Alexis Bellino Celebrates Upcoming Wedding to John Janssen With Lavish Las Vegas 'Nearlyweds' Weekend: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino celebrated her upcoming wedding to John Janssen with a lavish “nearlyweds” weekend in Las Vegas. The couple brought RHOC alum Jo De La Rosa, her husband, and McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys star Galyna Saltkovska to celebrate alongside them at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Bellino and Janssen stayed in the Spa Villa, a two-story suite with floor-to-ceiling windows, a private outdoor jacuzzi and a soaking tub.

Source: Spencer Lubitz Alexis Bellino and John Janssen stayed in a two-story suite at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

After checking in, the group went to have cocktails at Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar in the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Palazzo hotel. Alongside drinks, they also had his and hers cakes served, made to look like a wedding dress and tuxedo. They then made their way to Fight Club Las Vegas to play some darts and have some more cocktails. The next morning, Saltkovska and Bellino enjoyed a private beauty session inside the Spa Villa. They got their hair and makeup done as they enjoyed some alone time. That afternoon, the group spent time at Kassi Beach Club, a Mediterranean-inspired poolside hotspot at their hotel. The next day, as their fun weekend came to a close, they went to Lucia Mexican Grill to have mimosas and share a final meal.

Source: Spencer Lubitz Alexis Bellino and John Janssen's group had a fun time playing darts in Las Vegas.

As OK! reported, Bellino and Janssen got engaged in August 2024. She took to Instagram at the time to confirm the news, writing she was “on Cloud 9.” “Celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you,” she continued. “Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together. And the answer is 100000000% yes.” Prior to their engagement, the pair had been dating since December 2023. "It gets better every day,” she said. “We both are kind of like 'pinch me' in the fact that we truly found like a best friend and someone that we want to ride the rest of this life out with together. It's pretty amazing."

Source: Spencer Lubitz Alexis Bellino previously said she was 'looking forward' to her 'forever' with John Janssen.

Prior to being with Bellino, Janssen dated RHOC star Shannon Beador for three years. When Bellino returned to the show for a Season 18 stint, a lot of the drama surrounded Beador and her not getting along.

Source: Spencer Lubitz Prior to being with Alexis Bellino, John Janssen was with 'RHOC' star Shannon Beador.