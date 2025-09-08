or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Alexis Bellino
PHOTOS

'RHOC' Alum Alexis Bellino Celebrates Upcoming Wedding to John Janssen With Lavish Las Vegas 'Nearlyweds' Weekend: Photos

Photos of Alexis Bellino and John Janssen
Source: Spencer Lubitz

Alexis Bellino celebrated her upcoming wedding to John Janssen with a Las Vegas 'nearlyweds' weekend.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino celebrated her upcoming wedding to John Janssen with a lavish “nearlyweds” weekend in Las Vegas.

The couple brought RHOC alum Jo De La Rosa, her husband, and McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys star Galyna Saltkovska to celebrate alongside them at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Bellino and Janssen stayed in the Spa Villa, a two-story suite with floor-to-ceiling windows, a private outdoor jacuzzi and a soaking tub.

Photos of Alexis Bellino and John Janssen
Source: Spencer Lubitz

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen stayed in a two-story suite at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

After checking in, the group went to have cocktails at Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar in the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Palazzo hotel. Alongside drinks, they also had his and hers cakes served, made to look like a wedding dress and tuxedo.

They then made their way to Fight Club Las Vegas to play some darts and have some more cocktails.

The next morning, Saltkovska and Bellino enjoyed a private beauty session inside the Spa Villa. They got their hair and makeup done as they enjoyed some alone time.

That afternoon, the group spent time at Kassi Beach Club, a Mediterranean-inspired poolside hotspot at their hotel.

The next day, as their fun weekend came to a close, they went to Lucia Mexican Grill to have mimosas and share a final meal.

Photos of Galyna Saltkovska, John Janssen, Spencer Lubitz, Aleixs Bellino, Jo De La Rosa and Taran Gray.
Source: Spencer Lubitz

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen's group had a fun time playing darts in Las Vegas.

As OK! reported, Bellino and Janssen got engaged in August 2024.

She took to Instagram at the time to confirm the news, writing she was “on Cloud 9.”

“Celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you,” she continued. “Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together. And the answer is 100000000% yes.”

Prior to their engagement, the pair had been dating since December 2023.

"It gets better every day,” she said. “We both are kind of like 'pinch me' in the fact that we truly found like a best friend and someone that we want to ride the rest of this life out with together. It's pretty amazing."

Photos of Alexis Bellino, Galyna Saltkovska and Jo De La Rosa.
Source: Spencer Lubitz

Alexis Bellino previously said she was 'looking forward' to her 'forever' with John Janssen.

Prior to being with Bellino, Janssen dated RHOC star Shannon Beador for three years. When Bellino returned to the show for a Season 18 stint, a lot of the drama surrounded Beador and her not getting along.

Photos of John Janssen, Alexis Bellino, Galyna Saltkovska and Jo De La Rosa
Source: Spencer Lubitz

Prior to being with Alexis Bellino, John Janssen was with 'RHOC' star Shannon Beador.

Although Bellino left after Season 18, she is reportedly planning to return for Season 20.

An outlet detailed that production has “begun eyeing” Bellino to come back to follow her “pre- and post-marital journey” with Janssen.

