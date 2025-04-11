Jo Koy Feels Grateful to Be Alive After Being Aboard Philippine Airlines Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Japan
Jo Koy is counting his blessings after what could have been a scary mid-air tragedy.
The comedian, 53, revealed on Thursday, April 10, that he was among passengers aboard a Philippine Airlines flight that was forced to make an emergency landing in Tokyo, Japan, shortly after takeoff.
"I'm gonna say this, the flight attendants on Philippine Airlines were amazing," Koy praised in a video shared to Instagram while sitting inside of a sushi restaurant with his son and other members of the group they were traveling with. "You were amazing, above and beyond. You guys were pros. Thank you for remaining calm in a situation that could have went south fast."
In the post's caption, the Easter Sunday actor provided further details about the situation.
"We were on our way back to L.A. from the Philippines when the entire cabin filled with smoke (due to an electrical fire)," Koy explained. "We then made an emergency landing into Tokyo Japan. Hats off to the @flypal flight attendants and pilots they were more than great."
Feeling grateful to be alive and aware of how much worse things could have been, the television personality added: "Ps. Tell everyone you love them everyday. Mahal kita [Tagalog for 'I love you']."
In the comments section of his post, hundreds of Koy's nearly 3 million Instagram followers were happy to hear the comedian was safe.
"So glad you guys are ok!" one person expressed, as another social media user added: "Blessed for a safe emergency landing and blessed to be with family in an awesome country! Enjoy your sake! Take one for me! ❤️😊 Mahal Kita!"
Koy's flight had been headed to Los Angeles, though once diverted to Tokyo, the group had to wait nine hours from when he posted to Instagram before boarding another plane home.
According to ABS-CBN, Philippine Airlines confirmed the smoke came from one of the cabin's two air conditioning units.
Fellow passenger Valerie Del Castillo spoke to the news outlet after landing in Japan, as she recalled waking up mid-flight to the smell of "burning plastic."
Moments later, Castillo said "smoke filled the air" and employees onboard began handing out wet face towels. She noted how some passengers used eye masks for extra protection.
According to fellow passenger Jennifer Taylor, some people started to complain about a stinging sensation in their eyes from the smoke, as well as some pain in their throats.
While inevitably shaken up by the ordeal, all of the 350+ passengers and crew members were reported safe after the emergency landing.