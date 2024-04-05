Jelly Roll's Wife Reveals Their Plane Had to Make an Emergency Landing on the Way to the 2024 CMT Awards: 'I Swear We're Coming!'
Country star Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO suffered travel issues while on the way to the 2024 Country Music Television Awards in Austin, Texas.
Bunnie took to TikTok on Thursday, April 4, to share they were already mid-flight when it was announced that there was a problem with their aircraft.
"When the private jet you’re in just stopped mid-air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction," she wrote in the short video. "CMT I swear we're coming," she added in the caption, followed by a crying emoji.
In a follow-up TikTok, the podcaster told fans, "We landed but might have to get back on the same plane."
The CMT Awards are set to take place on Sunday, April 7. The "Wild Ones" singer has been nominated for three awards — Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.
As OK! previously reported, the legendary country singer opened up his troubled past in a candid interview that was published this past December.
"I had to learn that you could drink alcohol without doing cocaine. It took me a long time to learn that," Jelly Roll — who was born Jason DeFord — said at the time. "I've never said that, but that's real. There was a long time where I just assumed, when people told me they drank without doing cocaine, I was like, 'I thought we only drank to do cocaine.'"
"Nobody wants to snort cocaine sober, then you're a drug addict," the 39-year-old added. "But I had to re-look at my relationship with alcohol like that."
"I never really had a problem with alcohol, so I'll still have a cocktail, but very, especially this year, very seldomly," he admitted. "Like, special night kind of stuff."
In recent years, the "Son of a Sinner" artist has been doing better than ever and attributed "finding his voice" to overcoming his addiction issues.
"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through. I think it empowered me," he shared. "It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change."
"I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people… and just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back," he concluded.