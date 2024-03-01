Singer Karol G Looks Relieved After Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing Due to Frightening Fire in Cockpit: Watch
Karol G is grateful to have her feet back on the ground following a mid-air emergency on her private plane.
The Grammy-winning artist's jet was forced to make an unexpected landing after crew members reported a fire in the cockpit during the flight.
In video footage obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News, the plane — which featured Karol G's signature outline of a black heart on its side — could be seen successfully landing on a runway at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, February 29.
Once on the ground, Karol G and fellow passengers deplaned before hugging one another and seemingly letting out a sigh of relief.
According to the news outlet, the Columbian singer's flight departed from Hollywood Burbank Airport on Thursday night, however, it didn't make it past Cajon Pass — an area between the San Bernardino Mountains and San Gabriel Mountains in Southern California — before the pilot needed to pivot after noticing smoke onboard.
The jet touched back down around 9 p.m. local time, with all 15 people on board safely exiting without any reported injuries.
The scary situation comes in the midst of Karol G's Mañana Será Bonito Tour. A graphic for the concert series was displayed on a mat laid out beneath the stairs of the plane upon landing.
Karol G most recently performed in Zapopan, Mexico, on Saturday, February 24, with her next shows scheduled for Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2, in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
Assuming that's where Karol G and crew were headed prior to the emergency landing, it's unclear whether the incident will have an impact on the timing of her upcoming concerts.
After concluding her portion of her recent performances in Mexico, Karol G took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to fans in attendance.
The "QLONA" singer expressed via a translation from Spanish to English: "Mexico 🇲🇽 You gave me 7 unforgettable nights 🥺🤍UNFORGETTABLE ... They had the cutest fan actions, the most special gifts and the energy FROM ANOTHER PLANET! I miss you a lot but I appreciate how beautiful we were able to share ✨ CDMX, Monterrey, Guadalajara THANK YOU 💗 ✨."
Earlier this month, the influential reggaeton artist celebrated her 33rd birthday with beachfront views and a gorgeous heart-shaped cake.
"A year older but who’s counting???!!! 😛 Thank you all for your birthday messages 🧡🌴🌅," she captioned a post featuring photos from the special occasion.
At this time, Karol G has yet to publicly address her plane's emergency landing.