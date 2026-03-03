or
Joan Collins, 92, Says She'd 'Never Dream' of Using Ozempic After Seeing 'Too Many Disastrous Faces': 'I Don't Believe in Needles'

Joan Collins said she'd 'never dream' of using Ozempic, admitting she's seen 'too many disastrous faces.'

March 3 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Joan Collins is standing firm when it comes to weight-loss injections.

As medications like Ozempic and Wegovy continue to surge in popularity, the 92-year-old icon made it clear she has no plans to follow the trend.

'I've Never Had Botox'

Joan Collins is making her stance on weight-loss injections crystal clear at 92.

In a recent interview, Collins shared her personal philosophy on cosmetic treatments and slimming aids.

"I don't believe in needles and things. I've never had Botox or anything in my face," she said to Hello! magazine.

Addressing Ozempic directly, Collins added, "I'd never dream of doing something like that. I have seen too many disastrous faces."

image of The Hollywood legend says she prefers cutting back over turning to slimming jabs.
Source: mega

The Hollywood legend says she prefers cutting back over turning to slimming jabs.

Instead, the legendary actress believes weight management should come down to simple lifestyle changes.

"I think if you're going to lose weight, you have to cut down," she said. "You want to enjoy your life. You don't want to live on a celery stick."

Her candid remarks come at a time when public conversation around dramatic weight loss has intensified, particularly for women in the spotlight.

Kelly Osbourne Slams Trolls

Collins revealed she has never had Botox and avoids cosmetic needles altogether.

Kelly Osbourne recently found herself at the center of that conversation after attending the Brit Awards to accept a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Following the ceremony, the 41-year-old addressed harsh commentary about her appearance.

"There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something," Kelly said.

"Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most," she added.

"None of it proves strength, it only reveals a profound absence of character. I'm currently going through the hardest time of my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way," she concluded.

The star icon isn’t tempted by Ozempic despite its growing popularity.

Kelly has previously denied using weight-loss injections.

After one especially cruel social media comment read, "Looks like a dead body... she's tooooo thin and fragile... looks like she's going to see her dad soon," followed by laughing emojis, she publicly condemned the abuse.

"Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!" she wrote.

Several followers quickly rushed to defend Kelly.

"Disgraceful comment, have you no empathy?" one user wrote.

Another added, "You need to stay in your lane, mate. That's absolutely insane."

Others reminded the user that "you shouldn’t be commenting on anyone else’s body."

