Kelly Osbourne Calls Out Body Shamers After Cruel Comment About Her Appearance: 'No One Deserves This Sort of Abuse!'

Kelly Osbourne fired back at online trolls who made disturbing remarks about her appearance. She wrote, “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!”

Cruel Comment

Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram Kelly Osbourne didn’t hold back after spotting a vicious comment about her appearance.

Osbourne shared a screenshot of a comment that cruelly compared her to a "dead body" and mocked her weight. "Looks like a dead body... She's tooooo thin and fragile... Looks like she's going to see her dad soon," someone wrote, referring to her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who died in 2025.

Source: mega The TV personality blasted 'disgusting' online abuse targeting her weight.

Several followers quickly rushed to defend Kelly in the comments section. "Disgraceful comment, have you no empathy?" one user wrote. Another added, "You need to stay in your lane, mate. That's absolutely insane." Others reminded the user that "you shouldn’t be commenting on anyone else’s body."

Sensitive Time for Kelly Osbourne

Source: mega Fans quickly jumped in to defend Kelly against the shocking remarks.

The backlash comes at an especially sensitive time for Kelly. As previously reported, the 41-year-old is still grieving the loss of her father, rock legend Ozzy, who died on July 22, 2025, at age 76 after years of health struggles following his 2019 Parkinson’s diagnosis. In the months since his passing, Kelly has been candid about how she's coping. She recently shared that she found an unexpected source of comfort in falconry, explaining on Instagram that spending time with birds of prey helped her feel moments of peace again after weeks of heartbreak. While many fans viewed the post as a touching sign of healing, critics accused her of using her grief to distract from her dramatic weight loss. "Kelly is still coming to terms with an immense personal loss," a source close to the family shared. "The idea that her grief could be recast by strangers as something calculated or performative has been profoundly distressing for her."

Source: mega The cruel message comes as Kelly continues grieving her father, Ozzy Osbourne.