Kelly Osbourne Calls Out Body Shamers After Cruel Comment About Her Appearance: 'No One Deserves This Sort of Abuse!'

Source: mega

Kelly Osbourne slammed trolls after cruel comments about her appearance surfaced on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 7:14 p.m. ET

Kelly Osbourne fired back at online trolls who made disturbing remarks about her appearance.

She wrote, “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!”

Cruel Comment

Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne didn’t hold back after spotting a vicious comment about her appearance.

Osbourne shared a screenshot of a comment that cruelly compared her to a "dead body" and mocked her weight.

"Looks like a dead body... She's tooooo thin and fragile... Looks like she's going to see her dad soon," someone wrote, referring to her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who died in 2025.

Source: mega

The TV personality blasted 'disgusting' online abuse targeting her weight.

Several followers quickly rushed to defend Kelly in the comments section.

"Disgraceful comment, have you no empathy?" one user wrote.

Another added, "You need to stay in your lane, mate. That's absolutely insane."

Others reminded the user that "you shouldn’t be commenting on anyone else’s body."

MORE ON:
kelly osbourne

Sensitive Time for Kelly Osbourne

Source: mega

Fans quickly jumped in to defend Kelly against the shocking remarks.

The backlash comes at an especially sensitive time for Kelly.

As previously reported, the 41-year-old is still grieving the loss of her father, rock legend Ozzy, who died on July 22, 2025, at age 76 after years of health struggles following his 2019 Parkinson’s diagnosis.

In the months since his passing, Kelly has been candid about how she's coping.

She recently shared that she found an unexpected source of comfort in falconry, explaining on Instagram that spending time with birds of prey helped her feel moments of peace again after weeks of heartbreak.

While many fans viewed the post as a touching sign of healing, critics accused her of using her grief to distract from her dramatic weight loss.

"Kelly is still coming to terms with an immense personal loss," a source close to the family shared. "The idea that her grief could be recast by strangers as something calculated or performative has been profoundly distressing for her."

Source: mega

The cruel message comes as Kelly continues grieving her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The renewed scrutiny also echoes her long history of being targeted over her body.

Speaking last May at the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles, Kelly discussed what she described as a "fat-phobic world," revealing she received more backlash for her weight than for past struggles with addiction and mental health.

According to the source, the current criticism follows a familiar pattern.

"There is a pervasive feeling that Kelly cannot exist in public without her appearance becoming the focal point. Even moments of genuine grief are being reframed through commentary about her body, which many around her see as needlessly cruel," the insider explained.

