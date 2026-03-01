Kelly Osbourne Slams Critics After Sparking Concern Over Her Physical Appearance at Brit Awards: 'I Won’t Sit Here and Be Dehumanized'
March 1 2026, Updated 3:25 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne has had enough of critics bashing her physical appearance.
The Fashion Police alum, 41, appeared at the Brit Awards on February 28 alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne, where she appeared on the red carpet looking very unrecognizable.
Kelly Osbourne Is Tired of Fans Hating on Her
Kelly has been looking thinner and appearing to have a more slimmer face in recent months. She addressed the haters on her Instagram Story on March 1, writing: “There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something."
“Kicking me while I’m down, spreading my struggles as gossip and turning your back when I need support and love most. None of it proves strength," the reality star said.
Ozzy Osbourne Died in July 2025
Kelly went on: “It only revealed a profound absence of compassion and character. I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself.”
“I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way,” she concluded. Her post and her appearance at the British awards show comes seven months after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, died.
The criticism over Kelly's thin frame resurfaced after she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on the Black Sabbath icon's behalf with Sharon, 73, onstage.
One user on X wrote they were "genuinely concerned" for Kelly's health after seeing her at the awards ceremony. Someone added: "She looks terrible. I understand how strong emotions can stop you eating."
Another person suggested that Kelly got buccal fat removal, a procedure that reduces cheek fullness. "I thought it was buccal fat removal but she's very skinny. Whatever it is I hope she's okay," they penned. “She looks like an extreme caricature of someone with buccal fat removal."
Kelly Osbourne Has Been Going Through a Difficult Period Ever Since Her Dad Died
"She’s gone from stunning to anorexic. I understand her grieving and loosing a parent is hard but they’d want you living and moving on. She needs help," a worried fan claimed.
Kelly has struggled with her weight for most of her life, even undergoing the gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. She noted in January that she lost her appetite after her father's passing.
"To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family," she scoffed at the time.