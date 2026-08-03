Joan Cusack Opens Up About Leaving Hollywood for Family Life Before 'Toy Story 5' Premiere
Aug. 3 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Joan Cusack recently shared the reasons behind her departure from Hollywood during the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles.
The 63-year-old actress stated, “I feel so honored to have worked in this industry for a long time. But it’s also great to live your life and raise your kids and be in Chicago and be a normal person.”
For over a decade, Cusack embraced a quieter life in Chicago with her husband, attorney Richard Burke, and their sons, Dylan and Miles.
She described this life as “kind of priceless,” emphasizing the joy of family over the Hollywood spotlight.
While she enjoyed a break from the industry, the premiere marked her return to a star-studded event. Cusack wore a stylish cream ensemble and posed for pictures alongside her costar Tom Hanks and singer Taylor Swift, who performed an original song featured in the film.
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Cusack noted the rarity of such events, saying, “There are not that many movies who do huge red carpets unless you’re doing an action [film].”
The actress has voiced Jessie since Toy Story 2 in 1999, and her character has become a fan favorite throughout the franchise.
Swift expressed her admiration for Cusack's character, sharing on social media, “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once.”
Toy Story 5 hit theaters on June 19.