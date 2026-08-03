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Joan Cusack Opens Up About Leaving Hollywood for Family Life Before 'Toy Story 5' Premiere

photo of Joan Cusack
Source: MEGA

Joan Cusack explained why she left Hollywood for family life before returning for 'Toy Story 5.'

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Joan Cusack recently shared the reasons behind her departure from Hollywood during the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles.

The 63-year-old actress stated, “I feel so honored to have worked in this industry for a long time. But it’s also great to live your life and raise your kids and be in Chicago and be a normal person.”

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image of Joan Cusack said she stepped away from Hollywood to enjoy a quieter life in Chicago while raising her two sons with her husband, Richard Burke.
Source: MEGA

Joan Cusack said she stepped away from Hollywood to enjoy a quieter life in Chicago while raising her two sons with her husband, Richard Burke.

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For over a decade, Cusack embraced a quieter life in Chicago with her husband, attorney Richard Burke, and their sons, Dylan and Miles.

She described this life as “kind of priceless,” emphasizing the joy of family over the Hollywood spotlight.

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image of Joan Cusack described living outside the spotlight with her family as one of the most rewarding decisions she has made.
Source: MEGA

Joan Cusack described living outside the spotlight with her family as one of the most rewarding decisions she has made.

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While she enjoyed a break from the industry, the premiere marked her return to a star-studded event. Cusack wore a stylish cream ensemble and posed for pictures alongside her costar Tom Hanks and singer Taylor Swift, who performed an original song featured in the film.

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image of Joan Cusack returned to the red carpet for the 'Toy Story 5' premiere after spending years focusing on family life instead of Hollywood events.
Source: MEGA

Joan Cusack returned to the red carpet for the 'Toy Story 5' premiere after spending years focusing on family life instead of Hollywood events.

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Cusack noted the rarity of such events, saying, “There are not that many movies who do huge red carpets unless you’re doing an action [film].”

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image of Joan Cusack has voiced Jessie since 'Toy Story 2,' helping make the energetic cowgirl one of Pixar's most beloved characters.
Source: MEGA

Joan Cusack has voiced Jessie since 'Toy Story 2,' helping make the energetic cowgirl one of Pixar's most beloved characters.

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The actress has voiced Jessie since Toy Story 2 in 1999, and her character has become a fan favorite throughout the franchise.

Swift expressed her admiration for Cusack's character, sharing on social media, “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once.”

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Source: @taylorswift13/X

Toy Story 5 hit theaters on June 19.

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