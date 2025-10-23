Joanna Krupa Doesn't 'Regret' Going on 'RHOM' But Is in a 'Different' Place in Her Life Now as She Dishes on New Digital Series 'Street Rescue'

Article continues below advertisement

Joanna Krupa understands that appearing on The Real Housewives of Miami for two seasons — from Season 2 to 3 — is part of her story. "There were positives and negatives that came out of it, but the thing people forget about is I was probably one of the only people on the Housewives franchise that came in as a name. I did Dancing With the Stars, I did Playboy twice as a celebrity pictorial. I got bulled a little bit more coming into the franchise because I was established to a point where the other women felt like I was their competition. I am definitely not proud of the Joanna I was at that time because I was a firecracker. I'm the type of person who has thick skin, but when somebody tries to hurt me or my family or friends, I will fight back. You can't have regrets in my life. You do something because you wanted to in that moment," the 46-year-old exclusively tells OK! while discussing her powerful new pet rescue series on YouTube, Street Rescue, set to premiere on Friday, October 24.

Source: patrice arthea Joanna Krupa used to be on 'RHOM.'

"I am not against any reality TV, but it's not my type of reality. As a mom, I want to inspire my daughter. I want her to be proud of me," the starlet, who welcomed daughter Asha-Leigh, whom she shares with ex-husband Douglas Nunes, continues. Now, the Bravo alum is excited about her latest venture: launching Street Rescue into the world. The new series will share Krupa’s journey to help stray pets on the streets of Los Angeles to find safe, loving homes. Krupa and her team are also helping to pay vet bills and arrange life-saving surgeries for pets of low-income families and the homeless. Her mission is simple: no animal is left behind.

"I showed my daughter some of the episodes, and she was very excited. Even though she's going to be 6 years old, she's a smart cookie. I'm trying to teach her to be the kind of person who treats animals well and treat people how you want to be treated," she notes. "I definitely pass that onto her. I want her to be a good human because life is tough and hard! Not everything gets handed to you, and we have to support each other and help each other out."

Source: courtesy of street rescue Joanna Krupa is all about helping others — especially pets!

Krupa's followers know all too well she has always been a huge "animal lover." "I did my first PETA campaign and then got the Humanitarian Award in 2010. Kelly Osbourne gave it to me, and I went on to work with Humane World for Animals, formerly the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International. I then started my own animal rescue non-profit called Angels for Animal Rescue. We saved dogs, cats, bunnies, snakes, chickens and horses. I wanted to do a show where I could help people and their fur babies. The vet bills are so expensive, especially living in Los Angeles," she explains. "It got me thinking, 'I would love to do a passion project and really help people who are homeless, low income, living paycheck to paycheck and just can't afford their vet bills.'" "I started a couple of years ago. I decided to fund it myself and take care of all these veterinary surgeries and any medical things that the animals needed," she continues. "After we finished filming, we had an amazing low income vet who came in to help us with the surgeries, and I wanted to help because for me, my animals have always been my therapy dogs for many years. I've been through two divorces, a lot of ups and downs in my life, so for me, my animals are everything. I've always said I want to help the voiceless and defenseless, which are the animals and always the children. As soon as I see a homeless person with their pet, I want to help."

Source: jose iorio Joanna Krupa's new show 'Street Rescue' premieres on October 24.

Since Krupa is in this tight-knit animal rescue community, they all message and lift each other up. "We started off at Skid Row, which is where we started filming," she recalls. "We had situations where we had a man with his dog, Luna, whom he loved. He knew that finding a livable home for her would be a better option than living on the streets. We found her an amazing home, so this show doesn't only cover people who need help with vet bills — but also when it comes to surgeries or any medical issues, we want to help. It also comes down to helping animals find homes. Thousands of animals get killed in shelters because they're so overpopulated. Any way we can help, we want to. I'm hoping with Street Rescue, we will give people resources and save thousands of lives."

After working on this project for two years, the model is hoping people will be "inspired." Though Krupa left RHOM in 2013, she's been working on other shows, including being a judge and host on Polish TV series Top Model. "I've been doing that for 14 years, and I have a business aside from that. I have my own perfume line, I have a career in the TV world outside of the U.S. market," she says, adding that it was "nice" for her to return home to Poland to have a more "quiet life" away from the States.

But the only project that could bring her back into the limelight was Street Rescue. "I am very proud of it, and it's something that puts a smile on her face," she shares. "I don't regret leaving the reality TV world back in 2013, but I am now in a different part of my life now being a mom. Being on reality TV is not the kind of drama I want now. I've been able to balance my two worlds and make the best of it, but now I am ready to be back in the spotlight with a project that will hopefully inspire a lot of people." It was important for Krupa to showcase how some people are barely getting by and what the next steps are in order to assist them. "Sometimes people get the wrong message when it comes to homeless people, but that's not the case. Sometimes they go through a very tragic situation in their life and lose their job. They are good people and their fur babies are everything!" she states. "I hope we'll save many, many lives."

Source: courtesy of street rescue The starlet is hoping to 'save many lives.'