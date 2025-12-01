Jodie Foster Felt Like a 'Failure' at 50 Years Old: 'Couldn't Compete With My Younger Self'

Article continues below advertisement

Jodie Foster got candid about the growing pains that came with turning 50, revealing the milestone left her feeling like she wasn’t measuring up to the woman she used to be. “My 50s were hard,” Foster, 63, told AARP’s Movies for Grownups in an interview published on Monday, December 1. “I felt like a failure. I kept thinking I was supposed to do something meaningful and hadn’t done it. I felt like I couldn’t compete with my younger self.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jodie Foster Admiitted Her '50s Were Hard'

Source: MEGA Jodie Foster was awarded her first Oscar nomination at 12 years old.

Foster began her career in the industry at an early age, snagging her first Oscar nomination at 12 years old for the 1976 film Taxi Driver. Although the Hotel Artemis star went on to win two Academy Awards in 1988 and 1991, Foster admitted she felt an internal shift when she turned 50, and it wasn’t until 10 years later that she was liberated.

Article continues below advertisement

Things Changed for Jodie Foster at 60

Source: MEGA Jodie Foster explained that her liberation began when she 'turned 60.'

“I turned 60,” the Silence of the Lambs actress explained. “And it was like a light bulb went off in my head. Everything changed. I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t care. I'm no longer tortured by any of this. I don’t know why I seemed to care so much.’"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jodie Foster Returned to the Big Screens

Source: MEGA Jodie Foster returned to film with 'A Private Life.'

Foster lives a private life with her partner, photographer-filmmaker Alexandra Hedison, whom she married in 2014. The Shadows and Fog actress returned to the big screen for the first time since 2023 in the upcoming film A Private Life, which sees Foster as an American psychoanalyst living abroad in France "whose tightly knit world begins to unravel after the sudden death of a patient," according to a synopsis.

Jodie Foster Grew Up Speaking French

Source: MEGA Jodie Foster was nervous about her first French-speaking role.