Jodie Foster Was 'Scared' for Robert Downey Jr. While Working With Him at the Height of His Addiction Battle

"I took him [Downey Jr.] aside at one point during filming and said, 'Look, I couldn't be more grateful for what you’ve given in this film,'" the Nyad actress explained. "'But I'm scared of what happens to you next. Right now you are incredibly good at balancing on the barstool. But it's really precarious, and I'm not sure how that’s going to end.'"

The Oppenheimer star has been upfront about his experience working on that particular movie and how he wasn't fully present due to his substance abuse. "The most relaxed performance in the history of cinema," Downey Jr. said during a 2020 appearance on David Letterman's show My Next Guest.