NEWS Jodie Foster Sparks Debate After Suggesting 'F1' Was 'Made by AI' During Hollywood Panel Source: MEGA Jodie Foster sparked debate after suggesting F1 felt like it was made by AI during a Hollywood panel discussion. Ayesha Zafar July 3 2026, Updated 2:04 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jodie Foster is making headlines after sharing her thoughts on F1, suggesting the blockbuster felt like it had been "made by AI." "I don't say this disparagingly — how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars," Foster said, adding that she wasn't criticizing the film because it became a huge commercial success. She continued, "But I look at a movie like F1, and I’m like, F1 was made by AI. Wasn’t it? I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school." The Oscar-winning actress made the remarks during the "Who Owns the Future of Hollywood" panel at the Aspen Festival of Ideas in Colorado by the Aspen Institute on Tuesday, June 30.

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Source: @WARNERBROS./YOUTUBE Jodie Foster said F1 followed a structure that reminded her of something created by AI.

Foster questioned whether its storytelling reflected the growing influence of artificial intelligence in filmmaking. "The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time," she said.

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Source: MEGA Jodie Foster shared her thoughts on F1 while speaking at the Aspen Festival of Ideas in Colorado.

The Panic Room actress continued by explaining that the dialogue also felt highly predictable. She added, "And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places."

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Jodie Foster Said Filmmakers Should Stay in Control of AI

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Source: MEGA Jodie Foster said filmmakers should be able to dominate AI without losing sight of the creative process.

Although Foster questioned F1's creative approach, she did not dismiss artificial intelligence entirely. During the panel discussion, she explained, "What we all would love is that filmmakers would be able to dominate AI, and never lose sight of that." Foster further added, "If we are able to dominate AI consistently over time, we will be able to make things that reflect us, and we can make things better."

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Jodie Foster Said AI Can Be Useful in Certain Parts of Filmmaking

Source: MEGA Jodie Foster acknowledged AI can be useful for pre-visualization and storyboarding during filmmaking.

Foster expressed concerns about AI's growing role in Hollywood, but she acknowledged that the technology has practical uses when used responsibly. The actress said AI could help with "small helpful things," such as pre-visualization and storyboarding during the early stages of filmmaking. She also revealed that her 2025 French mystery A Private Life, directed by Rebecca Zlotowski, featured an AI-assisted dream sequence. Although Foster said the images "made no sense," she felt the sequence ultimately worked well in the film.

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Jodie Foster Shared Her Concerns About AI's Impact on Hollywood Jobs

Source: MEGA Jodie Foster also expressed concerns about AI's impact on Hollywood jobs and called for fair compensation for actors.