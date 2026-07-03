Jodie Foster Sparks Debate After Suggesting 'F1' Was 'Made by AI' During Hollywood Panel
July 3 2026, Updated 2:04 p.m. ET
Jodie Foster is making headlines after sharing her thoughts on F1, suggesting the blockbuster felt like it had been "made by AI."
"I don't say this disparagingly — how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars," Foster said, adding that she wasn't criticizing the film because it became a huge commercial success.
She continued, "But I look at a movie like F1, and I’m like, F1 was made by AI. Wasn’t it? I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school."
The Oscar-winning actress made the remarks during the "Who Owns the Future of Hollywood" panel at the Aspen Festival of Ideas in Colorado by the Aspen Institute on Tuesday, June 30.
Foster questioned whether its storytelling reflected the growing influence of artificial intelligence in filmmaking.
"The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time," she said.
The Panic Room actress continued by explaining that the dialogue also felt highly predictable.
She added, "And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places."
Jodie Foster Said Filmmakers Should Stay in Control of AI
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Although Foster questioned F1's creative approach, she did not dismiss artificial intelligence entirely.
During the panel discussion, she explained, "What we all would love is that filmmakers would be able to dominate AI, and never lose sight of that."
Foster further added, "If we are able to dominate AI consistently over time, we will be able to make things that reflect us, and we can make things better."
Jodie Foster Said AI Can Be Useful in Certain Parts of Filmmaking
Foster expressed concerns about AI's growing role in Hollywood, but she acknowledged that the technology has practical uses when used responsibly.
The actress said AI could help with "small helpful things," such as pre-visualization and storyboarding during the early stages of filmmaking.
She also revealed that her 2025 French mystery A Private Life, directed by Rebecca Zlotowski, featured an AI-assisted dream sequence.
Although Foster said the images "made no sense," she felt the sequence ultimately worked well in the film.
Jodie Foster Shared Her Concerns About AI's Impact on Hollywood Jobs
At the same time, Foster voiced concerns about AI's impact on jobs in the entertainment industry.
While discussing the issue, she said AI is "getting rid of a lot of jobs" in Hollywood. However, she expressed hope that unions would help protect actors by ensuring they are fairly compensated.
Foster said, "Hopefully, things like unions will be able to come in and say, you can use my actor 20 times, but you're going to pay him 20 times. And I think that's fair."