Jodie Foster Disses Brad Pitt's 'F1' Movie: It 'Was Made by AI'
July 3 2026, Updated 9:57 a.m. ET
Jodie Foster isn't impressed with Brad Pitt's hit racing movie F1.
During the Aspen Festival of Ideas on Tuesday, June 30, the 63-year-old actress and filmmaker criticized the blockbuster despite its enormous commercial success. The film became a global box office sensation, earning approximately $634.1 million worldwide.
“I don’t say this disparagingly — how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars. But I look at a movie like F1 and I’m like, F1 was made by AI,” she said while speaking with former Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton. “Wasn’t it?”
Foster Questions the Film's Formula
The two-time Oscar winner went on to explain why she believes the movie felt overly polished and predictable.
“I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school. The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time. And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places,” she added.
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Inside Pitt's Racing Drama
F1 was directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and starred Pitt alongside Damson Idris, 34. Released on June 27, 2025, the racing drama went on to win the Academy Award for Best Sound.
In the film, Pitt portrayed Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver whose promising career was derailed by a devastating crash in the 1990s. Years later, he's persuaded to return to racing and mentor rookie Joshua Pearce, played by Idris, at the struggling fictional APXGP team.
While discussing the project with Sky Sports F1 in July 2023, Pitt explained his character's journey.
“So [Sonny Hayes] has a horrible crash, kind of c---- out and disappears and is racing in other disciplines....His friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner. They’re a last-placed owner, 21, 22 on the grid. They’ve never scored a point. They have a young phenom played by Damson Idris. He brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary, and high jinks ensue,” he stated.
The Cast Underwent Intensive Training
To prepare for the high-speed drama, Pitt and Idris spent nearly three months training behind the wheel. The actors first practiced in Formula 3 cars before advancing to Formula 2 vehicles.
Kosinski previously revealed that the production teamed up with Mercedes engineers to create realistic race cars specifically for the film.
"We worked closely with Mercedes and their design team and aerodynamicists to develop a custom body that resembles the latest generation Formula 1 car. They’re built specifically for this movie," Kosinski noted.
The director also praised the groundbreaking technology used to capture the racing sequences, calling it "the next generation from what we did on Top Gun."
Pitt echoed that excitement, applauding the innovative camera setup that immersed viewers in the action.
“Tell you what’s amazing about it. You’ll see the cameras mounted all over the car. You’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen the G-forces like this. It’s really amazing,” he gushed.