Jodie Sweetin Believes Her Late 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget Would Be 'Proud' of Her Stand-Up Show
Jodie Sweetin is likely making her Full House costar Bob Saget very happy in his afterlife.
"I will say that Bob Saget would be very, very proud," the 42-year-old actress said while discussing her stand-up comedy show, Family Dinner, on Oliver and Kate Hudson's "Sibling Revelry" podcast.
She added, "One of the rules that I give the comedians is, 'we're not recording this. Go for it.' And we have so much fun."
The TV personality shared that bringing together a group of stand-up comedians and encouraging them to pursue leads to some "wildly inappropriate" content.
This unrestricted approach is a trait Sweetin inherited from the comedian, who played Danny Tanner, the loving father to her character, Stephanie, throughout the nine years they starred together on Full House.
The blonde babe said "one of the huge lessons" she learned "from Bob and Dave [Coulier], who suffered a lot of loss and tragedy in their life" is that they can “make absolutely the darkest jokes at their own expense to deal with death and loss and divorce, and all of these things. I learned that nothing is so big that you can't make fun.”
Sweetin shared that Saget inspired her to try stand-up comedy — something she had never done before.
“Bob always believed in me,” she told Today.com in 2023. “He’d always say, ‘You’re so funny. Your timing’s so great.’ And after he passed… a couple opportunities came up and I started doing it. People were like, ‘Bob would be so proud of you. He would be so proud of you.’”
Since being cast on the ABC series at the age of 5, Sweetin recalled how Saget and Coulier consistently included her in their jokes while on set.
“They’d keep it clean but they brought that world to me and I absorbed it,” the Pants-Off Dance-Off alum told the outlet. "Every time I get to do comedy, I think of Bob.”
Sweetin also said that since Saget died of blunt head trauma in January 2022, the cast dynamic has changed, as “the head of the family is gone.”
"Bob was the glue to all of us. Even the year and a half that he's been gone, we [the Full House cast] haven't gotten together as much," costar John Stamos admitted in an interview.