or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jodie Sweetin
OK LogoNEWS

Jodie Sweetin Believes Her Late 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget Would Be 'Proud' of Her Stand-Up Show

jodie sweetin believes her late full house costar bob saget proud her stand up show pp
Source: MEGA

Jodie Sweetin said her on-screen dad — the late 'Full-House' star Bob Saget — would be 'proud' of her stand-up show.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jodie Sweetin is likely making her Full House costar Bob Saget very happy in his afterlife.

Article continues below advertisement
jodie sweetin believes her late full house costar bob saget proud her stand up show
Source: MEGA

Jodie Sweetin spoke about her TV dad on a new podcast.

"I will say that Bob Saget would be very, very proud," the 42-year-old actress said while discussing her stand-up comedy show, Family Dinner, on Oliver and Kate Hudson's "Sibling Revelry" podcast.

She added, "One of the rules that I give the comedians is, 'we're not recording this. Go for it.' And we have so much fun."

Article continues below advertisement

The TV personality shared that bringing together a group of stand-up comedians and encouraging them to pursue leads to some "wildly inappropriate" content.

This unrestricted approach is a trait Sweetin inherited from the comedian, who played Danny Tanner, the loving father to her character, Stephanie, throughout the nine years they starred together on Full House.

Article continues below advertisement
jodie sweetin believes her late full house costar bob saget proud her stand up show
Source: MEGA

Bob Saget died in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde babe said "one of the huge lessons" she learned "from Bob and Dave [Coulier], who suffered a lot of loss and tragedy in their life" is that they can “make absolutely the darkest jokes at their own expense to deal with death and loss and divorce, and all of these things. I learned that nothing is so big that you can't make fun.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sweetin shared that Saget inspired her to try stand-up comedy — something she had never done before.

“Bob always believed in me,” she told Today.com in 2023. “He’d always say, ‘You’re so funny. Your timing’s so great.’ And after he passed… a couple opportunities came up and I started doing it. People were like, ‘Bob would be so proud of you. He would be so proud of you.’”

Article continues below advertisement
jodie sweetin believes her late full house costar bob saget proud her stand up show
Source: MEGA

Jodie Sweetin said Bob Saget encouraged her to get into stand-up comedy.

MORE ON:
Jodie Sweetin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Since being cast on the ABC series at the age of 5, Sweetin recalled how Saget and Coulier consistently included her in their jokes while on set.

Article continues below advertisement

“They’d keep it clean but they brought that world to me and I absorbed it,” the Pants-Off Dance-Off alum told the outlet. "Every time I get to do comedy, I think of Bob.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sweetin also said that since Saget died of blunt head trauma in January 2022, the cast dynamic has changed, as “the head of the family is gone.”

Article continues below advertisement
jodie sweetin believes her late full house costar bob saget proud her stand up show
Source: MEGA

Jodie Sweetin said Bob Saget 'was the glue' of the 'Full House' cast.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Bob was the glue to all of us. Even the year and a half that he's been gone, we [the Full House cast] haven't gotten together as much," costar John Stamos admitted in an interview.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.