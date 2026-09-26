or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jodie Turner-Smith
OK LogoNEWS

Jodie Turner-Smith's Rep Slams Lawsuit Over Brother's Alleged Drug Dealing as 'Fiction'

Image of Jodie Turner-Smith
Source: MEGA

Jodie Turner-Smith is denying disturbing allegations made against her and her brother in a new lawsuit.

Sept. 26 2026, Published 10:28 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jodie Turner-Smith is fighting back after she and her brother, Richard Smith, were hit with a lawsuit containing disturbing allegations involving drugs and sexual activity.

Three anonymous women are suing the siblings, claiming Richard pressured women to use drugs and participate in nonconsensual sexual activities at parties. The Queen & Slim actress has strongly denied the allegations against her, with her representative calling the lawsuit "fictional."

Article continues below advertisement

Jodie Turner-Smith and Her Brother Were Hit With a Lawsuit

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Three Jane Does accused Richard Smith of pressuring women to use drugs and participate in nonconsensual sexual activity.
Source: MEGA

Three Jane Does accused Richard Smith of pressuring women to use drugs and participate in nonconsensual sexual activity.

The three Jane Does filed their lawsuit against Jodie and Richard on Thursday, September 24.

According to the complaint, Richard allegedly invited each woman to parties where they encountered drugs, firearms and people engaging in sexual activity.

Jane Does 1 and 3 allege Richard pressured them to take drugs and participate in sexual activity with him. Jane Doe 3 additionally claims Richard allowed her to stay at his Los Angeles residence in exchange for s--.

Jane Doe 1 claims she later discovered the home where some of the alleged activity occurred belonged to Jodie.

Article continues below advertisement

Jodie Turner-Smith Is Accused of Funding Her Brother

Image of One accuser alleges Richard Smith claimed Jodie knew about and financially supported his alleged drug operation.
Source: MEGA

One accuser alleges Richard Smith claimed Jodie knew about and financially supported his alleged drug operation.

The lawsuit also includes allegations that Jodie knew about and financially supported some of her brother's alleged activities.

Jane Doe 2 claims Richard told her famous sister knew about his alleged drug operation, used cocaine with him and helped him pay for a new supply of narcotics.

She additionally alleges that Richard told her Jodie gifted him an Audi, which he allegedly used to transport packages to USPS that contained narcotics being shipped across state lines.

The claims are allegations contained in the lawsuit and have been denied by Jodie's camp.

MORE ON:
Jodie Turner-Smith

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jodie Turner-Smith Denies the Allegations

Image of Jodie Turner-Smith's rep called the lawsuit 'fictional.'
Source: MEGA

Jodie Turner-Smith's rep called the lawsuit 'fictional.'

Jodie is pushing back strongly against the lawsuit.

"This is a fictional lawsuit filed by someone who has been harassing Jodie while hiding behind the name Jane Doe," a representative for the actress told TMZ.

Her rep added that the claims "are not true" and accused the person behind the filing of abusing the legal system by allegedly making up facts and filing meritless documents.

Though the complaint identifies three anonymous accusers, Jodie's camp claims the lawsuit was actually brought by one individual who is presenting herself as three different Jane Does.

Jodie Turner-Smith Faces Multiple Claims in the Lawsuit

Image of Jodie Turner-Smith faces several claims in the lawsuit.
Source: MEGA

Jodie Turner-Smith faces several claims in the lawsuit.

The Jane Does are suing Richard for several causes of action, including sexual battery, false imprisonment, emotional distress and fraud.

Jodie faces separate claims of property-related negligence, negligence per se, child endangerment and aiding and abetting.

The filing marks serious allegations against the actress and her brother, though Jodie's representatives have made clear she disputes the accusations and the account presented by the anonymous plaintiff or plaintiffs.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.