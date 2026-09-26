Jodie Turner-Smith's Rep Slams Lawsuit Over Brother's Alleged Drug Dealing as 'Fiction'

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Jodie Turner-Smith is fighting back after she and her brother, Richard Smith, were hit with a lawsuit containing disturbing allegations involving drugs and sexual activity. Three anonymous women are suing the siblings, claiming Richard pressured women to use drugs and participate in nonconsensual sexual activities at parties. The Queen & Slim actress has strongly denied the allegations against her, with her representative calling the lawsuit "fictional."

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Jodie Turner-Smith and Her Brother Were Hit With a Lawsuit

Source: MEGA Three Jane Does accused Richard Smith of pressuring women to use drugs and participate in nonconsensual sexual activity.

The three Jane Does filed their lawsuit against Jodie and Richard on Thursday, September 24. According to the complaint, Richard allegedly invited each woman to parties where they encountered drugs, firearms and people engaging in sexual activity. Jane Does 1 and 3 allege Richard pressured them to take drugs and participate in sexual activity with him. Jane Doe 3 additionally claims Richard allowed her to stay at his Los Angeles residence in exchange for s--. Jane Doe 1 claims she later discovered the home where some of the alleged activity occurred belonged to Jodie.

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Jodie Turner-Smith Is Accused of Funding Her Brother

Source: MEGA One accuser alleges Richard Smith claimed Jodie knew about and financially supported his alleged drug operation.

The lawsuit also includes allegations that Jodie knew about and financially supported some of her brother's alleged activities. Jane Doe 2 claims Richard told her famous sister knew about his alleged drug operation, used cocaine with him and helped him pay for a new supply of narcotics. She additionally alleges that Richard told her Jodie gifted him an Audi, which he allegedly used to transport packages to USPS that contained narcotics being shipped across state lines. The claims are allegations contained in the lawsuit and have been denied by Jodie's camp.

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Jodie Turner-Smith Denies the Allegations

Source: MEGA Jodie Turner-Smith's rep called the lawsuit 'fictional.'

Jodie is pushing back strongly against the lawsuit. "This is a fictional lawsuit filed by someone who has been harassing Jodie while hiding behind the name Jane Doe," a representative for the actress told TMZ. Her rep added that the claims "are not true" and accused the person behind the filing of abusing the legal system by allegedly making up facts and filing meritless documents. Though the complaint identifies three anonymous accusers, Jodie's camp claims the lawsuit was actually brought by one individual who is presenting herself as three different Jane Does.

Jodie Turner-Smith Faces Multiple Claims in the Lawsuit

Source: MEGA Jodie Turner-Smith faces several claims in the lawsuit.