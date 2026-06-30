Jodie Turner-Smith Makes Rare Comment About Co-Parenting With Joshua Jackson 2 Years After Split: 'I Just Seek to Have Compassion'

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Jodie Turner-Smith opened up about co-parenting just two year after her shocking split from her actor ex-husband. The actress and model spoke to Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on the June 30 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle. She made a rare comment about co-parenting with her ex-husband Joshua Jackson, noting that the most important thing was having "compassion for each other."

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Source: @TODAYwithJenna&Sheinelle/youtube Jodie Turner-Smith revealed she prefers to focus on 'compassion' when it comes to co-parenting.

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The couple married in 2019 after meeting the year prior. They welcomed their only child, a daughter called Juno, in April 2020. Jackson and Turner-Smith divorced in 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." With their divorce settlement finalized in 2025, they now co-parent their 6-year-old daughter.

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'This Isn't Fair'

Source: MEGA Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson share a 6-year-old daughter.

"I'm living a life where I realize the things that I withhold will be withheld from me," Turner-Smith said of their co-parenting relationship. "Everyone gets caught up in the well. This isn't fair, and that's not fair," she added. "And at the end of the day, you've got to put your big girl pants on and keep it moving."

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Source: @TODAYwithJenna&Sheinelle/youtube Jodie Turner-Smith explained why she likes to bring her daughter to work.

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Turner-Smith hinted at some contentious moments and disagreements in her evolving relationship with her daughter's father. "You can be right about what's not fair or you can create a result and move on," Turner-Smith said. "I just seek to have compassion and then hope that I'm met in the space with the same." She explained the importance of navigating the relationship with grace and maturity because she knows her daughter is watching her every step of the way. "And how she sees me navigate this relationship is going to teach her how to navigate relationships," she said. "So it's important for me. I've got to show up for her."

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Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals How She Deals With 'Mom Guilt'

View this post on Instagram Source: @JennaandSheinelle/Instagram Jodie Turner-Smith discussed 'mom guilt' with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones.

Turner-Smith appeared on the show to talk about her role in the second season of Showtime's The Agency, which she stars in alongside Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere. She spoke about having "mom guilt" while working and revealed why she likes to bring her daughter to set and show her what she really does. "As a mom, no matter what you do, if you stay at home or have a job, you're always going to be feeling like you're not doing enough," she explained. "I want my daughter to see me being fulfilled and working hard and see how people interact with me."

Source: MEGA Jodie Turner-Smith wants to show her daughter that she 'takes pride' in her work.