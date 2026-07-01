or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Joe Alwyn
OK LogoCOUPLES

Joe Alwyn Fuels Romance Speculation With Love Story's Sarah Pidgeon as He's Spotted Kissing Actress Days Before Ex Taylor Swift's Rumored Wedding

Image of Joe Alwyn continued to fuel rumors of a new love affair amid ex Taylor Swift's wedding.
Source: MEGA

Joe Alwyn continued to fuel rumors of a new love affair amid ex Taylor Swift's wedding.

July 1 2026, Published 10:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

It seems like Joe Alwyn, 35, has a type!

Recently spotted with the blonde and beautiful Love Story actress Sarah Pidgeon, 29, the pair fueled the rumors that something romantic is going on between them.

Article continues below advertisement

'Casually Dating and Are Really Into Each Other'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of A source revealed that the pair has been hanging out for a few months.
Source: MEGA

A source revealed that the pair has been hanging out for a few months.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly, “They met at an industry event and were introduced around awards season this year...They are casually dating and are really into each other.”

According to the insider, Alwyn and Pidgeon's rumored budding relationship is "still pretty new," claiming they've “been going on lowkey dates in NYC for a few months now trying to keep things under the radar.”

"Both Sarah and Joe are very intellectual, private, and laid-back people, so it feels like a really compatible match. They share similar personalities and enjoy spending time together away from the spotlight," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

A PDA Moment

Image of Joe Alwyn and Sarah Pidgeon were first spotted together in Brooklyn.
Source: MEGA

Joe Alwyn and Sarah Pidgeon were first spotted together in Brooklyn.

The pair first sparked speculation regarding their relationship status earlier this month, when Alwyn and Pidgeon were seen out together in Brooklyn.

Just a few days later, the couple was spotted cuddled up together and kissing on a date while enjoying drinks, which, for a guy who famously kept his relationships out of the public eye, is unexpected PDA.

MORE ON:
Joe Alwyn

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Kiss in the Park

Image of The pair showed more PDA while on a picnic in London.
Source: MEGA

The pair showed more PDA while on a picnic in London.

Most recently, they were seen enjoying a picnic in the park during London's historic heatwave.

Both keeping it cool and casual, Pidgeon was seen in a white tank top, yellow pants, a blue L.A. Dodgers baseball cap and trendy black sunglasses. Alwyn was sporting a pair of shorts, a plain black tee and hat.

Looking completely at ease, Pidgeon even leaned in to share another PDA moment, with the couple exchanging a romantic kiss.

This outing comes just days before the start of Alwyn's high-profile ex Taylor Swift's wedding weekend to fiancé and NFL player Travis Kelce.

Moving On

Image of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for over six years before breaking up.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for over six years before breaking up.

Alwyn and Swift dated for over six years from 2016 to 2023, and were known for keeping their romance heavily private. Sources claimed that the couple had split after growing differences in their personal lives, with Alwyn assumably being a major inspiration for Swift's album, The Tortured Poets Department.

When asked if he had listened to the album, Alwyn previously said to The Sunday Times, "In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about...everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”

However, if his new relationship is any confirmation, it seems that Alwyn has happily moved on and is unfazed by his ex's upcoming nuptials.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.