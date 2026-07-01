COUPLES Joe Alwyn Fuels Romance Speculation With Love Story's Sarah Pidgeon as He's Spotted Kissing Actress Days Before Ex Taylor Swift's Rumored Wedding Source: MEGA Joe Alwyn continued to fuel rumors of a new love affair amid ex Taylor Swift's wedding. Olivia Callanan July 1 2026, Published 10:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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It seems like Joe Alwyn, 35, has a type! Recently spotted with the blonde and beautiful Love Story actress Sarah Pidgeon, 29, the pair fueled the rumors that something romantic is going on between them.

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'Casually Dating and Are Really Into Each Other'

Source: MEGA A source revealed that the pair has been hanging out for a few months.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly, “They met at an industry event and were introduced around awards season this year...They are casually dating and are really into each other.” According to the insider, Alwyn and Pidgeon's rumored budding relationship is "still pretty new," claiming they've “been going on lowkey dates in NYC for a few months now trying to keep things under the radar.” "Both Sarah and Joe are very intellectual, private, and laid-back people, so it feels like a really compatible match. They share similar personalities and enjoy spending time together away from the spotlight," the source added.

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A PDA Moment

Source: MEGA Joe Alwyn and Sarah Pidgeon were first spotted together in Brooklyn.

The pair first sparked speculation regarding their relationship status earlier this month, when Alwyn and Pidgeon were seen out together in Brooklyn. Just a few days later, the couple was spotted cuddled up together and kissing on a date while enjoying drinks, which, for a guy who famously kept his relationships out of the public eye, is unexpected PDA.

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A Kiss in the Park

Source: MEGA The pair showed more PDA while on a picnic in London.

Most recently, they were seen enjoying a picnic in the park during London's historic heatwave. Both keeping it cool and casual, Pidgeon was seen in a white tank top, yellow pants, a blue L.A. Dodgers baseball cap and trendy black sunglasses. Alwyn was sporting a pair of shorts, a plain black tee and hat. Looking completely at ease, Pidgeon even leaned in to share another PDA moment, with the couple exchanging a romantic kiss. This outing comes just days before the start of Alwyn's high-profile ex Taylor Swift's wedding weekend to fiancé and NFL player Travis Kelce.

Moving On

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for over six years before breaking up.