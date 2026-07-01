Joe Alwyn Fuels Romance Speculation With Love Story's Sarah Pidgeon as He's Spotted Kissing Actress Days Before Ex Taylor Swift's Rumored Wedding
July 1 2026, Published 10:01 a.m. ET
It seems like Joe Alwyn, 35, has a type!
Recently spotted with the blonde and beautiful Love Story actress Sarah Pidgeon, 29, the pair fueled the rumors that something romantic is going on between them.
'Casually Dating and Are Really Into Each Other'
A source exclusively told Us Weekly, “They met at an industry event and were introduced around awards season this year...They are casually dating and are really into each other.”
According to the insider, Alwyn and Pidgeon's rumored budding relationship is "still pretty new," claiming they've “been going on lowkey dates in NYC for a few months now trying to keep things under the radar.”
"Both Sarah and Joe are very intellectual, private, and laid-back people, so it feels like a really compatible match. They share similar personalities and enjoy spending time together away from the spotlight," the source added.
A PDA Moment
The pair first sparked speculation regarding their relationship status earlier this month, when Alwyn and Pidgeon were seen out together in Brooklyn.
Just a few days later, the couple was spotted cuddled up together and kissing on a date while enjoying drinks, which, for a guy who famously kept his relationships out of the public eye, is unexpected PDA.
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A Kiss in the Park
Most recently, they were seen enjoying a picnic in the park during London's historic heatwave.
Both keeping it cool and casual, Pidgeon was seen in a white tank top, yellow pants, a blue L.A. Dodgers baseball cap and trendy black sunglasses. Alwyn was sporting a pair of shorts, a plain black tee and hat.
Looking completely at ease, Pidgeon even leaned in to share another PDA moment, with the couple exchanging a romantic kiss.
This outing comes just days before the start of Alwyn's high-profile ex Taylor Swift's wedding weekend to fiancé and NFL player Travis Kelce.
Moving On
Alwyn and Swift dated for over six years from 2016 to 2023, and were known for keeping their romance heavily private. Sources claimed that the couple had split after growing differences in their personal lives, with Alwyn assumably being a major inspiration for Swift's album, The Tortured Poets Department.
When asked if he had listened to the album, Alwyn previously said to The Sunday Times, "In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about...everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”
However, if his new relationship is any confirmation, it seems that Alwyn has happily moved on and is unfazed by his ex's upcoming nuptials.