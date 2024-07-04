Taylor Swift Was 'Definitely Shocked' Ex Joe Alwyn Commented on Their Split Since 'He's Super Private'

"He had a good run with Taylor, but they’ve both moved on, and he has no desire to rehash their past," the insider told a magazine. "He spoke up because not every song that mentions London or alludes to an ex is about him, which is why he said something."

The insider is referring to Alwyn's anecdote in The Sunday Times, where he claimed he's "never been to Vauxhall," the location of The Black Dog, a bar mentioned in one of Swift's songs of the same name.