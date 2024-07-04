Taylor Swift Was 'Definitely Shocked' Ex Joe Alwyn Commented on Their Split Since 'He's Super Private'
Never in Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" did she think ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn would gab about their romance in an interview.
However, the actor, 33, felt like he "should set the record straight" since the Grammy winner is able to reflect on their relationship in her songs.
"He had a good run with Taylor, but they’ve both moved on, and he has no desire to rehash their past," the insider told a magazine. "He spoke up because not every song that mentions London or alludes to an ex is about him, which is why he said something."
The insider is referring to Alwyn's anecdote in The Sunday Times, where he claimed he's "never been to Vauxhall," the location of The Black Dog, a bar mentioned in one of Swift's songs of the same name.
The source revealed that the "Karma" singer, 34 — whose split from Alwyn was revealed in April 2023 — "was definitely shocked Joe commented, since he’s super private and never wanted to do anything too public when they were together."
Elsewhere in his interview, he more directly touched on their romance and how the speculation surrounding it affected him.
"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate," the Conversations With Friends alum explained, seeming to deny rumors about him being unfaithful.
"What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in," Alwyn spilled. "So, you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition."
Swifties believe the pop star caught wind of her ex's interview, as shortly after it was released, she played a few telling songs for the surprise acoustic section of her concert.
"This one, I’m gonna call this the ‘murder mashup," she quipped before singing "Carolina" and "No Body No Crime."
It's unlikely that the quiet Brit will continue to talk about their relationship, as his viral interview took place when he was promoting his latest movie Kinds of Kindness.
"He has a movie coming out that he is focused on. He will be doing press, but will not be entertaining any Taylor questions," a separate insider alleged. "Joe has moved on. He is not holding any grudges against her for doing what she does. He knows that it was par for the course."
Life & Style reported on Swift's reaction to Alwyn's interview.