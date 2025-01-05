Joe Alwyn Makes It Clear He's Moved on From His Relationship With Ex Taylor Swift: 'That's a While Ago Now in My Life'

“And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course,” the Conversations with Friends actor continued. “So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it. If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f------.”

Alwyn and the "Karma" singer called it quits in early 2023 after six years together. According to an insider, Swift was allegedly "shocked" her ex spoke publicly about their breakup, "since he’s super private and never wanted to do anything too public when they were together."