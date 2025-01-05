or
BREAKING NEWS
Joe Alwyn
NEWS

Joe Alwyn Makes It Clear He's Moved on From His Relationship With Ex Taylor Swift: 'That's a While Ago Now in My Life'

Photo of Joe Alwyn.
Source: MEGA

When Joe Alwyn was asked about Taylor Swift in a recent interview, he emphasized how he had moved on from his former relationship.

By:

Jan. 5 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Joe Alwyn's relationship with Taylor Swift is far in his rearview mirror.

When the Kinds of Kindness actor, 33, was asked in a recent interview if it was hard to publicly move on from his former romance with the pop star, 35, he made it clear he doesn't think about it too much.

joe alwyn moved on from relationship ex taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Joe Alwyn said he's moved on from his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“That’s something for other people to do. We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life,” he explained about turning the page on his time with Swift. "So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel."

When asked if he was worried about his love life overshadowing his acting work, Alwyn noted, "I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control.”

joe alwyn moved on from relationship ex taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift broke up in early 2023.

“And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course,” the Conversations with Friends actor continued. “So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it. If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f------.”

Alwyn and the "Karma" singer called it quits in early 2023 after six years together. According to an insider, Swift was allegedly "shocked" her ex spoke publicly about their breakup, "since he’s super private and never wanted to do anything too public when they were together."

Joe Alwyn

joe alwyn moved on from relationship ex taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dated for six years.

As for the chart-topper, she's moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce whom she began dating during the summer of 2023. “With Taylor’s ex Joe [Alwyn], she was so private,” a separate source claimed. “They’d never go outside and walk around together. They just stayed at her Nashville compound or her Rhode Island house. With Travis, she’s more free and able to share her full life and she loves it.”

Luckily for Swift, her new man, 35, knows what it's like to have the spotlight on him. “He’s used to fans going crazy in football, so it’s not such a shock,” the insider added. “Taylor knows it’s a lot for anyone to handle, but Travis learned to manage it over the years with NFL fans and not let it affect him.”

joe alwyn moved on from relationship ex taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift began dating Travis Kelce during the summer of 2023.

“They love to talk for hours, just the two of them,” the source said. “Taylor tells friends Travis is sweet and smart, and she can’t get enough of him.”

The Guardian conducted the interview with Alwyn.

