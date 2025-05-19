Joe Biden Releases Emotional Statement Amid Bombshell Cancer Diagnosis: 'We Are Strongest in the Broken Places'

As OK! reported, on May 18 Joe's personal office released a statement confirming he had an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer."

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," his office shared. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

They went on to share the cancer was "hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management" and that Joe and his family are "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Prior to revealing he had cancer, OK! shared a small nodule had been found on Joe's prostate during a physical exam that required "further evaluation." At the time, a media outlet detailed it was too early to tell the severity of the scare and declined to give any further information regarding Joe's treatment.