Joe Biden Releases Emotional Statement Amid Bombshell Cancer Diagnosis: 'We Are Strongest in the Broken Places'
Joe Biden released an emotional statement following his cancer diagnosis.
The former commander-in-chief took to Instagram to share a photo alongside his wife, former first lady Jill Biden, where he wrote: "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."
Comments immediately flooded in to show support for Joe, with one fan calling him the "best man in politics ever," while another noted he was an "incredible man" with "strength" and "a good heart."
Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
As OK! reported, on May 18 Joe's personal office released a statement confirming he had an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer."
“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," his office shared. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."
They went on to share the cancer was "hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management" and that Joe and his family are "reviewing treatment options with his physicians."
Prior to revealing he had cancer, OK! shared a small nodule had been found on Joe's prostate during a physical exam that required "further evaluation." At the time, a media outlet detailed it was too early to tell the severity of the scare and declined to give any further information regarding Joe's treatment.
Statements of Support
In the wake of his health crisis, Kamala Harris, Joe's former vice president, spoke out to say she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were "saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis."
"We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time,” she continued, sharing her sentiments alongside a photo of her and Joe together in the Oval Office. "Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”
Doug also shared a photo of himself walking next to Joe, stating he was sending "love and strength" to his friend.
Barack Obama, who served in the Oval Office alongside Joe, took to X to show his support, writing, "Michelle [Obama] and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."
While Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of Joe for quite some time, he shared a nice message on Truth Social, stating he and Melania Trump were "saddened" to hear about Joe's "recent medical diagnosis."
"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family," Donald added, "and we wish Joe a fast and speedy recovery."