5 of Joe Biden’s Lies Exposed

What was supposed to be State of the Union for Joe Biden led the public to urge him to state the facts instead after he was caught lying again regarding the generated jobs in the U.S.

In his February address, the President of the United States boasted about creating 12 million jobs in two years — claiming he created more than any president made before him.

In comparison, former presidents Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan saw 18.6 million and 16.5 million over their two terms, respectively. The Total Nonfarm Payroll, which measures the number of U.S. workers, revealed that the number of jobs in 2021 and 2022 only spiked due to the massive loss in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.