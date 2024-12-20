President Joe Biden Sparked Health Concerns in the 'First Few Months of His Term' After Becoming 'Tired' and Making 'Mistakes' in White House Meetings: Report

"A sign that the bruising presidential schedule needed to be adjusted for Biden’s advanced age had arisen early on—in just the first few months of his term," the Wall Street Journal claimed. "Administration officials noticed that the president became tired if meetings went long and would make mistakes."

"They issued a directive to some powerful lawmakers and allies seeking one-on-one time: The exchanges should be short and focused, according to people who received the message directly from White House aides."