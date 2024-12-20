President Joe Biden Sparked Health Concerns in the 'First Few Months of His Term' After Becoming 'Tired' and Making 'Mistakes' in White House Meetings: Report
President Joe Biden's 2024 election campaign was rocked by concerns about his physical and cognitive health on both sides of the political aisle — but according to a new report, the worries allegedly began mere months after he moved into the White House.
"A sign that the bruising presidential schedule needed to be adjusted for Biden’s advanced age had arisen early on—in just the first few months of his term," the Wall Street Journal claimed. "Administration officials noticed that the president became tired if meetings went long and would make mistakes."
"They issued a directive to some powerful lawmakers and allies seeking one-on-one time: The exchanges should be short and focused, according to people who received the message directly from White House aides."
However, Biden was "known for long and rambling sessions," and reportedly "pushed in the opposite direction, wanting or just taking more time."
The report further alleged the 82-year-old had "never been at his best first thing in the morning," so it was preferred that meetings would begin later in the day.
"If the president was having an off day, meetings could be scrapped altogether," the outlet reported. "On one such occasion, in the spring of 2021, a national security official explained to another aide why a meeting needed to be rescheduled. ‘He has good days and bad days, and today was a bad day so we’re going to address this tomorrow,’ the former aide recalled the official saying."
As OK! previously reported, concerns amplified after Biden was criticized for performing poorly against Donald Trump in a presidential debate in June. Many speculated he appeared frail, he spoke very quietly at times, stumbled over his words and seemed to lose his train of thought on occasion.
Things only got worse when pal George Clooney wrote a firmly-worded essay urging Biden to drop out of the race.
"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010," Clooney penned. "He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate ... We are not going to win in November with this president."
Biden stepped back from his campaign for the White House in July and later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. However, Trump declared his victory in the early morning hours of November 6.