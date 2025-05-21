Joe Biden Footage From Staged Town Hall Was 'Unusable' Amid Concerns About His Cognitive Health, New Book Claims

Joe Biden appeared at a staged town hall in April 2024 to help his campaign, but the footage was unusable, according to a new book.

Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again explains how Biden’s campaign needed footage of him speaking “sharply and fluidly” due to concerns about his cognitive health.

The event, which took place at a high school gym in Delaware, was supposed to be taped and used as a campaign commercial and make it seem like Biden was taking spontaneous questions from voters. The campaign had a list of questions that were to be asked, and the cameras taped 90 minutes of footage, however, none of it was usable.

While some blamed the gym’s lighting for the event not going well, others insisted it was Biden’s performance that made it a dud. Sadly, as they noted, Biden was “often” unable to film “even mundane remarks without botching lines.”