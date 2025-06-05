Politics Joe Biden Issues Scathing Response to Donald Trump's Autopen Allegations: 'Ridiculous and False!' Source: MEGA Joe Biden issued a scathing response to Donald Trump's autopen allegations.

After Donald Trump called for an investigation into Joe Biden’s presidential actions and use of an autopen, the former commander-in-chief issued an official response. "Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency,” Biden shared. “I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false."

Source: MEGA Joe Biden said what Donald Trump is doing is 'nothing more than a distraction.'

Biden went on to note this is “nothing more than a distraction” by Trump and “Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations.” On June 4, Trump officially directed an investigation into Biden and his officials for allegedly using autopen signatures as a means of covering up his “cognitive decline.”

Donald Trump Spreads Conspiracy Theory

Source: MEGA Donald Trump siad it's 'terrible' what Joe Biden's administration used the autopen for.

In his announcement, he directed the White House counsel and Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into whether anyone "conspired to deceive the public about Biden's mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President." "This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history," Trump wrote. "The American public was purposefully shielded from discovering who wielded the executive power, all while Biden’s signature was deployed across thousands of documents to effect radical policy shifts." Trump acknowledged he uses an autopen for “very unimportant papers" — but said what Biden’s administration used it for “is terrible.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump suggested Joe Biden's aides 'secrelty' used the autopen to hide his cognitive issues.

Trump also noted if aides for Biden “secretly” used the autopen to hide his cognitive issues while taking executive actions as a substitute for him, “that would constitute an unconstitutional wielding of the power of the Presidency, a circumstance that would have implications for the legality and validity of numerous executive actions undertaken in Biden’s name.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said the autopen will 'become one of the greatest scandals of all time.'