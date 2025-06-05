Joe Biden Issues Scathing Response to Donald Trump's Autopen Allegations: 'Ridiculous and False!'
After Donald Trump called for an investigation into Joe Biden’s presidential actions and use of an autopen, the former commander-in-chief issued an official response.
"Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency,” Biden shared. “I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false."
Biden went on to note this is “nothing more than a distraction” by Trump and “Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations.”
On June 4, Trump officially directed an investigation into Biden and his officials for allegedly using autopen signatures as a means of covering up his “cognitive decline.”
Donald Trump Spreads Conspiracy Theory
In his announcement, he directed the White House counsel and Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into whether anyone "conspired to deceive the public about Biden's mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President."
"This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history," Trump wrote. "The American public was purposefully shielded from discovering who wielded the executive power, all while Biden’s signature was deployed across thousands of documents to effect radical policy shifts."
Trump acknowledged he uses an autopen for “very unimportant papers" — but said what Biden’s administration used it for “is terrible.”
Trump also noted if aides for Biden “secretly” used the autopen to hide his cognitive issues while taking executive actions as a substitute for him, “that would constitute an unconstitutional wielding of the power of the Presidency, a circumstance that would have implications for the legality and validity of numerous executive actions undertaken in Biden’s name.”
As OK! reported, Trump spoke to reporters about the ordeal.
"I think the autopen is going to become one of the great scandals of all time because you have somebody operating it, or a number of people operating,” he shared. "I knew Joe Biden, Joe Biden wasn't in favor of opening up borders, letting 21 million people into this from prisons and mental institutions and gang members. He wasn't into that at all. And, you know who signed these? Who signed these orders, proclamations and all of the different things that he signed that said our country so far back?"
Trump also took to Truth Social to call the autopen “the biggest political scandal in American history” aside from the “rigged presidential election by 2020.”