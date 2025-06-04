Donald Trump Declares Joe Biden's Autopen Usage the 'Biggest Political Scandal' in American History
When most Americans were sleeping, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to unleash a fiery tirade against his political predecessor.
In a string of early morning posts on Wednesday, June 4, he pronounced Joe Biden's use of an autopen as the "BIGGEST POLITICAL SCANDAL IN AMERICAN HISTORY!" — second only to the alleged "RIGGED" 2020 election.
Donald Trump's Rant
Trump’s outburst is the latest in a growing chorus of Republican outrage over Biden's reliance on an autopen — a device designed to mimic signatures. This technology has particularly raised eyebrows since Biden’s last-minute pardons in January, fueling rampant speculation regarding his cognitive abilities when he signed those pardons.
The commander-in-chief shared his post days after a press conference from the Oval Office, during which Trump signaled that investigators are zeroing in on exactly who authorized officials in the White House to sign important documents for Biden using the autopen.
"I think the autopen is going to become one of the great scandals of all time because you have somebody operating it, or a number of people operating," Trump told reporters. "I knew Joe Biden, Joe Biden wasn't in favor of opening up borders, letting 21 million people into this from prisons and mental institutions and gang members. He wasn't into that at all. And, you know who signed these? Who signed these orders, proclamations and all of the different things that he signed that said our country so far back?"
Earlier this month, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, announced he was launching an investigation into the president’s autopen usage — raising questions about accountability and transparency in the president.
Ed Martin, the Justice Department’s pardon attorney, reportedly told staff on June 2 that he had been directed to investigate clemency and pardons granted by Biden, a Democrat, in the waning days of his presidency to family members and death row inmates.
Presidents, including Trump, have used autopens for decades. There is no law prohibiting the use of autopens for pardons, as previous presidents have done.
According to an email, the investigation will focus on whether Biden "was competent and whether others were taking advantage of him through use of AutoPen or other means."
Biden's Cognitive Abilities During Office
At a news briefing on June 3, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the question was not whether the autopen had been used, but "whether or not the president of the United States knew it was being used, and if not, who was using it in his name, which is clearly, illegal behavior."
There is no evidence to suggest anyone used the autopen without Biden's knowledge.