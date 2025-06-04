Donald Trump Declares Joe Biden's Autopen Usage the 'Biggest Political Scandal' in American History

Earlier this month, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, announced he was launching an investigation into the president’s autopen usage — raising questions about accountability and transparency in the president.

Ed Martin, the Justice Department’s pardon attorney, reportedly told staff on June 2 that he had been directed to investigate clemency and pardons granted by Biden, a Democrat, in the waning days of his presidency to family members and death row inmates.

Presidents, including Trump, have used autopens for decades. There is no law prohibiting the use of autopens for pardons, as previous presidents have done.

According to an email, the investigation will focus on whether Biden "was competent and whether others were taking advantage of him through use of AutoPen or other means."