'He's Going Up Against a Moron!': Donald Trump Claims the Debates Are 'Rigged' as He Roots for VP Hopeful J.D. Vance

Donald Trump claimed the debates are 'rigged' ahead of the debate on Tuesday, October 1.

Oct. 1 2024, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Donald Trump claimed the debates prior to the 2024 election are unfair — just weeks after he went against VP Kamala Harris in the televised event.

“I would love to have two or three more debates, I like it, I enjoyed it," he said while talking to his former 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway in an interview on Fox Nation on Monday, September 30. “But they’re so rigged and so stacked. You’ll see it tomorrow with J.D. [Vance], it’ll be stacked.”

Trump, 78, then called out Tim Walz, who is Harris' running mate, stating: “He’s going up against a moron, a total moron."

Trump also wrote on Truth Social: "Remember, I wasn't debating one person, I was debating three. They should fire everybody at ABC Fake News, whose two lightweight 'anchors' have brought disgrace onto the company!"

After the September 10 debate, Trump, who was called out for saying misinformation throughout the night, called out the moderators for interrupting him so many times.

"They didn't correct her once, and they corrected me ... everything I said practically. I think nine times or 11 times, and the audience was absolutely, they went crazy. I walked off. I said, 'That was a great debate. I loved it.' We had a lot of people watching. We had 75 million people watching, something like that. You have to do well, you can't do badly," the businessman said while talking to Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on the Wednesday, September 18, episode of Gutfeld!

Trump has continued to commend himself on a job well done after the televised event aired.

While talking to Fox News' Fox & Friends on Wednesday, September 11, the ex-president, 78, said he "thought I did a great job."

“It was three on one. It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” he stated, claiming that “six or seven times she told an outright lie” that was not challenged. “They’re dishonest. I think ABC took a big hit last night … They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.”

“I’ve been told I’m a good debater,” Trump added. “I think it was one of my better debates, maybe my best debate.”

