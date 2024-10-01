'He's Going Up Against a Moron!': Donald Trump Claims the Debates Are 'Rigged' as He Roots for VP Hopeful J.D. Vance

Donald Trump claimed the debates prior to the 2024 election are unfair — just weeks after he went against VP Kamala Harris in the televised event.

“I would love to have two or three more debates, I like it, I enjoyed it," he said while talking to his former 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway in an interview on Fox Nation on Monday, September 30. “But they’re so rigged and so stacked. You’ll see it tomorrow with J.D. [Vance], it’ll be stacked.”