Joe Biden, 82, Seen With Gash on His Forehead After Undergoing Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer
After Joe Biden was filmed leaving a church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., over Labor Day weekend with a large gash on his forehead, his spokesperson Kelly Scully confirmed he underwent Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer.
Mohs surgery rids the skin of cancerous cells by cutting away at the skin until there is no more evidence of cancer.
Joe Biden Seen With Gash on His Forehead
'I Was a Little Surprised Because It's a Noticeable Scar'
The 82-year-old left his wound unbandaged as he shook hands with supportive onlookers. In the footage, filmed by Fred Karger, Biden appeared alert as he took notice of the camera directed toward him.
“I was a little surprised cause it’s a noticeable scar,” Karger explained to a news outlet. “It looks fresh, a little hair combed over the scar. It looks to me like someone who had several basal cells, skin cancers removed from his head.”
Joe Biden Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
Biden was seen with a bandage in the same affected spot on his forehead in August. At the time, the 46th president was attending former governor and congressman Mike Castle’s funeral in Delaware.
In May, Biden revealed he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. His team released a statement on the 18th of that month, detailing his condition.
White House Releases Statement About Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer
“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement said. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”
The statement added, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”
Joe Biden's 2023 Skin Lesion Surgery
During his presidency, Biden underwent surgery in February 2023 to remove a skin lesion from his chest. His administration released details about the procedure, written by former White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who, at the time, said that “no further treatment is required.”
“The tissue was sent for traditional biopsy. As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma,” O’Connor stated. “All cancerous tissue was successfully removed.”
The statement continued, “Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to ‘spread’ or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers, such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma, are known to do. They do, however, have the potential to increase in size.”