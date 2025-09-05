HEALTH Joe Biden, 82, Seen With Gash on His Forehead After Undergoing Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer Source: MEGA;@fredkarger/Instagram Joe Biden's spokesperson confirmed he underwent Mohs surgery after footage of his forehead gash was released. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 4 2025, Published 8:22 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

After Joe Biden was filmed leaving a church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., over Labor Day weekend with a large gash on his forehead, his spokesperson Kelly Scully confirmed he underwent Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer. Mohs surgery rids the skin of cancerous cells by cutting away at the skin until there is no more evidence of cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden Seen With Gash on His Forehead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Karger (@fredkarger) Source: @fredkarger/Instagram Joe Biden was seen over Labor Day weekend with a gash on his forehead.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Was a Little Surprised Because It's a Noticeable Scar'

Source: @fredkarger/Instagram Joe Biden's gash is a result of his recent Mohs surgery.

The 82-year-old left his wound unbandaged as he shook hands with supportive onlookers. In the footage, filmed by Fred Karger, Biden appeared alert as he took notice of the camera directed toward him. “I was a little surprised cause it’s a noticeable scar,” Karger explained to a news outlet. “It looks fresh, a little hair combed over the scar. It looks to me like someone who had several basal cells, skin cancers removed from his head.”

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Source: mega In May, the 46th president revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Biden was seen with a bandage in the same affected spot on his forehead in August. At the time, the 46th president was attending former governor and congressman Mike Castle’s funeral in Delaware. In May, Biden revealed he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. His team released a statement on the 18th of that month, detailing his condition.

Article continues below advertisement

White House Releases Statement About Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer

Source: mega Joe Biden is 82 years old.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement said. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.” The statement added, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”

Joe Biden's 2023 Skin Lesion Surgery

Source: mega The former president underwent surgery in 2023 to get rid of a skin lesion.