Joe Biden, 83, All Smiles as He Hangs Out With Daughter Ashley Amid His Cancer Battle: Photo
Sept. 15 2026, Published 1:44 p.m. ET
Ashley Biden spent some time with her father, former President Joe Biden, as the 83-year-old struggles with prostate cancer.
The 45-year-old daughter of Joe and Jill Biden posted the pic to her Instagram Stories on September 14.
Ashley Posts a Snap with Her Father
Joe was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic prostate cancer in May of 2025, shortly after he left office. The cancer has since metastasized to his bones, but Joe has continued to make public appearances while his family has been active in discussing their time in office.
Ashley, the Bidens' other surviving child along with Hunter Biden, has not been as public as her mother and brother in recent months, but has been spending time with her father in recent weeks. She posted another picture with Joe to her Instagram on August 31.
Joe Dealing With 'Very Painful' Cancer
Joe's cancer battle has been difficult for the Biden family. Hunter told the BBC in August that the cancer has spread to his father's bones.
"It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects," he said.
"It's really sad to watch," he added. "The only thing that I'd say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it's not good."
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Joe Continues to Make Appearances
Despite the pain, Joe has continued to deliver speeches on occasion. He gave a 10-minute speech at a Democratic Party event in June, where he joked about Donald Trump and the current president's failed efforts to clean up the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
"What a loser," he memorably joked in the speech.
Joe is crafting a memoir titled Promise Me, America that will be published after the November midterms.
Ashley Stays Out of the Spotlight
Ashley, a social worker and ethical fashion designer, has largely shirked the spotlight through her father's time in politics. However, she has been open about her personal life.
In September 2025, she opened up about divorcing her husband of 13 years, Howard Krein.
"The Summer of 2025 was one of the hardest summers of my life," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Grateful for the support of friends and family. Grateful that i took the time/space to grieve, process, and heal. Grateful for peace of mind, new beginnings, new seasons, and a rediscovered strength and love for myself."