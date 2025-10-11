or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Joe Biden
OK LogoHEALTH

Joe Biden Undergoing Radiation Therapy and Hormone Treatment Amid 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer Battle

photo of Joe Biden
Source: mega

Joe Biden is now undergoing extensive treatment for his prostate cancer.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 11 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Months after former President Joe Biden announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, his spokesperson revealed the 82-year-old is undergoing extensive treatment for his condition.

“As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's All a Matter of Taking a Pill'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Joe Biden said he felt 'good' in May after revelations of his prostate cancer
Source: mega

Joe Biden said he felt 'good' in May after revelations of his prostate cancer.

Biden’s radiation therapy is expected to last at least five weeks, while his hormone treatment has been given in the form of a pill, which he has already begun.

When revelations of the former president’s cancer came about in May, he provided further details about a “particular pill” that his doctors prescribed to treat his “aggressive” form of cancer.

It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks and then another one,” he said at a Memorial Day service in Delaware. “Well, the prognosis is good. You know, we’re working on everything. It’s moving along. So I feel good.”

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer Is 'Hormone-Sensitive'

photo of Joe Biden revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis in May
Source: mega

Joe Biden revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis in May.

The initial statement regarding his diagnosis explained how Biden was seen by doctors for “a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” ultimately leading to an official diagnosis of prostate cancer that is “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

The statement added, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden Thanks His Supporters Amid Cancer Battle

Source: @JoeBiden/X

Joe Biden thanked those who have supported him amid his cancer battle.

At the time, Biden reassured his supporters in an X post, stating that his health condition had made him and his wife, Jill Biden, 74, muster up the strength they had never been able to find in previous years together.

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support,” Joe penned alongside a photo of him and his wife of 48 years.

Joe Biden Undergoes Mohs Surgery in September

photo of Joe Biden underwent Mohs surgery on his forehead in September
Source: mega

Joe Biden underwent Mohs surgery on his forehead in September.

Apart from his battle with prostate cancer, the 46th president recently underwent Mohs surgery to have cancerous skin removed from his forehead. He was seen in September with a large bandage on his head after doctors scraped away layers of skin tissue to prevent cancerous growth.

After his procedure, Joe’s physician explained in a memo that “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” and that “no further treatment is required.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.