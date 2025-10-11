Joe Biden Undergoing Radiation Therapy and Hormone Treatment Amid 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer Battle

Article continues below advertisement

Months after former President Joe Biden announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, his spokesperson revealed the 82-year-old is undergoing extensive treatment for his condition. “As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

'It's All a Matter of Taking a Pill'

Source: mega Joe Biden said he felt 'good' in May after revelations of his prostate cancer.

Biden’s radiation therapy is expected to last at least five weeks, while his hormone treatment has been given in the form of a pill, which he has already begun. When revelations of the former president’s cancer came about in May, he provided further details about a “particular pill” that his doctors prescribed to treat his “aggressive” form of cancer. “It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks and then another one,” he said at a Memorial Day service in Delaware. “Well, the prognosis is good. You know, we’re working on everything. It’s moving along. So I feel good.”

Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer Is 'Hormone-Sensitive'

Source: mega Joe Biden revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis in May.

The initial statement regarding his diagnosis explained how Biden was seen by doctors for “a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” ultimately leading to an official diagnosis of prostate cancer that is “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.” The statement added, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”

Joe Biden Thanks His Supporters Amid Cancer Battle

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025 Source: @JoeBiden/X Joe Biden thanked those who have supported him amid his cancer battle.

At the time, Biden reassured his supporters in an X post, stating that his health condition had made him and his wife, Jill Biden, 74, muster up the strength they had never been able to find in previous years together. “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support,” Joe penned alongside a photo of him and his wife of 48 years.

Joe Biden Undergoes Mohs Surgery in September

Source: mega Joe Biden underwent Mohs surgery on his forehead in September.