Joe Biden Undergoing Radiation Therapy and Hormone Treatment Amid 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer Battle
Months after former President Joe Biden announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, his spokesperson revealed the 82-year-old is undergoing extensive treatment for his condition.
“As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
'It's All a Matter of Taking a Pill'
Biden’s radiation therapy is expected to last at least five weeks, while his hormone treatment has been given in the form of a pill, which he has already begun.
When revelations of the former president’s cancer came about in May, he provided further details about a “particular pill” that his doctors prescribed to treat his “aggressive” form of cancer.
“It’s all a matter of taking a pill, one particular pill, for the next six weeks and then another one,” he said at a Memorial Day service in Delaware. “Well, the prognosis is good. You know, we’re working on everything. It’s moving along. So I feel good.”
Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer Is 'Hormone-Sensitive'
The initial statement regarding his diagnosis explained how Biden was seen by doctors for “a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” ultimately leading to an official diagnosis of prostate cancer that is “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”
The statement added, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”
Joe Biden Thanks His Supporters Amid Cancer Battle
At the time, Biden reassured his supporters in an X post, stating that his health condition had made him and his wife, Jill Biden, 74, muster up the strength they had never been able to find in previous years together.
“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support,” Joe penned alongside a photo of him and his wife of 48 years.
Joe Biden Undergoes Mohs Surgery in September
Apart from his battle with prostate cancer, the 46th president recently underwent Mohs surgery to have cancerous skin removed from his forehead. He was seen in September with a large bandage on his head after doctors scraped away layers of skin tissue to prevent cancerous growth.
After his procedure, Joe’s physician explained in a memo that “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” and that “no further treatment is required.”