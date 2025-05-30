Joe Biden Says He's Strong Enough to 'Beat the H---' Out of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson

On Friday, May 30, Biden's speech in Delaware was filled with verbal fireworks, sparking even more controversy after reporters raised questions about the recent barrage of critiques stemming from Tapper's co-authored book, Original Sin President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again .

Former President Joe Biden took the gloves off during a post-speech media scrum, throwing jabs at CNN's Jake Tapper , President Donald Trump , and some of his own Democratic critics.

Biden boldly declared he could “beat the h--- out of both” Tapper and co-author Alex Thompson.

The 82-year-old didn’t hold back, also declaring that any Democratic critics who declined to challenge him merely knew they wouldn’t stand a chance.

"I don’t have any regrets. Look, there’s a lot going on, and I think we’re in a really difficult moment, not only in American history but in world history," he told reporters. "I think we’re at one of those inflection points in history, where the decisions we make in the next little bit are going to determine what things look like for the next 20 years. I’ve been talking about that for a long time. I’m very proud."

"I’ll put my record as president against any president at all. If you notice, the 12, 10 presidential historians rated me pretty good up on that list, and the guy I ran against they rate him the last. So we’ll see. Watch me," Biden continued.