Article continues below advertisement
Joe Biden Says He's Strong Enough to 'Beat the H---' Out of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson

Joe Biden attacked Jake Tapper in a recent interview.

May 30 2025, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Former President Joe Biden took the gloves off during a post-speech media scrum, throwing jabs at CNN's Jake Tapper, President Donald Trump, and some of his own Democratic critics.

On Friday, May 30, Biden's speech in Delaware was filled with verbal fireworks, sparking even more controversy after reporters raised questions about the recent barrage of critiques stemming from Tapper's co-authored book, Original Sin President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.

Biden's Threat

Joe Biden is currently fighting prostate cancer.

Biden boldly declared he could “beat the h--- out of both” Tapper and co-author Alex Thompson.

The 82-year-old didn’t hold back, also declaring that any Democratic critics who declined to challenge him merely knew they wouldn’t stand a chance.

"I don’t have any regrets. Look, there’s a lot going on, and I think we’re in a really difficult moment, not only in American history but in world history," he told reporters. "I think we’re at one of those inflection points in history, where the decisions we make in the next little bit are going to determine what things look like for the next 20 years. I’ve been talking about that for a long time. I’m very proud."

"I’ll put my record as president against any president at all. If you notice, the 12, 10 presidential historians rated me pretty good up on that list, and the guy I ran against they rate him the last. So we’ll see. Watch me," Biden continued.

Biden's Health

Joe Biden's health has been a concern for years.

As OK! previously reported, the elderly former president was recently diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

According to a statement released from his personal office on Sunday, May 18, “last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms."

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement continued. "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

Did The White House Know?

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential election.

According to sources, keeping Biden's failing health a secret was part of a carefully orchestrated plan within the White House aimed at maintaining power.

"The goal of the Deep State is to install a puppet leader that they could manipulate. And Joe Biden was clearly that puppet because he could not make decisions on his own," an insider explained.

Biden reportedly displayed symptoms possibly linked to cancer — including dementia-like behavior, dilated pupils, a stiff gait, mood swings, irritability and jumbled speech.

