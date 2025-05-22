'We All Knew This!': Laura Ingraham Slams Jake Tapper's Book Revelations on Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline

On the Wednesday, May 21, edition of The Ingraham Angle, the Fox News host didn’t hold back about Tapper.

She declared that he’s “trying to rebuild [his] cred by calling out the sleaze five years too late" and aired a clip of Tapper taking Hunter Biden to task over his controversial business dealings, a move that Ingraham deemed far too tardy. “Hunter was driving the decision-making for the family in a way that people– he was almost like a chief-of-staff of the family,” Tapper stated in the podcast. “It’s bizarre because I think he is provably demonstrably unethical, sleazy and prone to horrible decisions.” Ingraham yelled, “We all knew this,” as she spoke to Blaze senior editor Christopher Bedford.

“You were on this show for the last five years talking about this scam. So we hear a few anonymously-sourced tidbits to sell a book, and we’re all supposed to go, ‘Oooh, the journalists are being journalists today,'" the host told Bedford. "But the truth is, someone was running this country. Someone or a group of people. It wasn’t the person elected by the voters.”