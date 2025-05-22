'We All Knew This!': Laura Ingraham Slams Jake Tapper's Book Revelations on Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline
Fox News host Laura Ingraham was unrelenting in her criticism of Jake Tapper's promotional tour for his new book, Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.
The book, co-authored with Alex Thompson, details the alleged struggles of the Joe Biden administration, aiming to shed light on the extent to which aides worked to shield the former president's cognitive issues from public scrutiny.
On the Wednesday, May 21, edition of The Ingraham Angle, the Fox News host didn’t hold back about Tapper.
She declared that he’s “trying to rebuild [his] cred by calling out the sleaze five years too late" and aired a clip of Tapper taking Hunter Biden to task over his controversial business dealings, a move that Ingraham deemed far too tardy. “Hunter was driving the decision-making for the family in a way that people– he was almost like a chief-of-staff of the family,” Tapper stated in the podcast. “It’s bizarre because I think he is provably demonstrably unethical, sleazy and prone to horrible decisions.” Ingraham yelled, “We all knew this,” as she spoke to Blaze senior editor Christopher Bedford.
“You were on this show for the last five years talking about this scam. So we hear a few anonymously-sourced tidbits to sell a book, and we’re all supposed to go, ‘Oooh, the journalists are being journalists today,'" the host told Bedford. "But the truth is, someone was running this country. Someone or a group of people. It wasn’t the person elected by the voters.”
Bedford agreed with Ingraham and pointed out the cadre of influential figures around Biden in the Oval Office, including Anita Dunn, Bob Bauer and Ron Klain, all of whom shared ties to Barack Obama’s administration. He concluded by dismissing Tapper’s and Thompson’s revelations as old news.
“And now, all these things that are reported in the book, we knew them because we saw them,” the Blaze editor added. “They were publicly available information from his press conferences, from the way he walked. Everyone could tell with eyes to see. They’re admitting it now, but it does show you straight down to it just how little in touch he was with actual power-making decisions.”
As OK! previously reported, Tapper has spent recent weeks tirelessly promoting his new book across various podcasts and news shows.
The book pulls back the curtain on the efforts of Biden's aides to hide concerns over his cognitive abilities and recounts instances where former President Obama had to intervene during a fundraiser to assist his successor. There was even speculation among Biden's aides about a potential wheelchair for the president in a second term.