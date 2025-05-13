Joe Biden's Potential Second Term Included 'Discussions' About Him Being Put 'in a Wheelchair'
Joe Biden’s aides were planning for him to use a wheelchair if he were to serve a second term in the White House, according to a new book.
Joe Biden's 'Physical Deterioration' Was 'Severe'
In Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, a book by news personality Jake Tapper and reporter Alex Thompson, they explained Biden’s team felt it was “politically untenable” for him to use a wheelchair.
“Biden’s physical deterioration — most apparent in his halting walk — had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn’t do so until after the election,” the authors shared.
The authors noted Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, was at odds with Biden’s political team, insisting another fall could potentially make wheelchair use unavoidable.
Joe Biden Was 'Transparent' About His Medical Problems
While Biden’s team blamed his issues with gait on a foot fracture, the authors mention O’Connor publicly claimed that the injury healed and the issue was “significant spinal arthritis.”
A Biden spokesperson claimed he had been “transparent” about his medical problems and while there were “physical changes,” they did not require any “special treatment,” as Biden was still a “very effective president.”
Joe Biden Didn't Recognize George Clooney
As OK! shared, in the book, the authors also note that Biden’s mental health had deteriorated to a point where he did not recognize actor George Clooney, a friend of his.
“Clooney was shaken to his core,” Tapper and Thompson wrote, recalling a fundraiser the actor and the president were at together. “The president hadn’t recognized him, a man he had known for years. Clooney had expressed concern about Biden’s health before — a White House aide had told him a few months before that they were working on getting the president to take longer steps when he walked — but obviously the problem went far beyond his gait. This was much graver.”
At the fundraiser, Tapper and Thompson explained Biden was “slow and almost catatonic” with “obvious brain freezes and clear signs of a mental slide.”
Joe Biden 'Totally F----- Us'
Although he resisted at first, Biden ended up deciding not to run for a second term in office, making way for Kamala Harris to run.
As OK! shared, in Original Sin, top Harris advisor David Plouffe called Harris’ campaign a “f----- nightmare.”
“It’s all Biden,” Plouffe said, blaming him for her loss. “He totally f---- us.”