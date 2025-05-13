Joe Biden's potential second term included 'discussions' about him being put 'in a wheelchair.'

Joe Biden ’s aides were planning for him to use a wheelchair if he were to serve a second term in the White House, according to a new book.

Joe Biden's team reportedly felt it was 'politcally untenable' for him to use a wheelchair.

In Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, a book by news personality Jake Tapper and reporter Alex Thompson, they explained Biden’s team felt it was “politically untenable” for him to use a wheelchair.

“Biden’s physical deterioration — most apparent in his halting walk — had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn’t do so until after the election,” the authors shared.

The authors noted Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, was at odds with Biden’s political team, insisting another fall could potentially make wheelchair use unavoidable.