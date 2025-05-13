Joe Biden Accused of Ruining Kamala Harris' 2024 Campaign by Top Aide: 'He Totally F----- Us!'
Joe Biden is being accused of ruining Kamala Harris’ campaign in a forthcoming book.
In Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, a book by news personality Jake Tapper and reporter Alex Thompson, top Harris advisor David Plouffe called her campaign a “f------ nightmare.”
“It’s all Biden,” Plouffe said on where to place the blame for her loss. “He totally f----- us.”
An unnamed aide who also spoke with Tapper and Thompson about Biden told them, “We attempted to shield [Biden] from his own staff so many people didn’t realize the extent of the decline beginning in 2023.”
'An Abomination'
While they noted they “love Joe Biden,” they said it was “a disservice to the country and to the party for his family and advisers to allow him to run again.”
Another source who claimed to be a democratic strategist told the authors Biden seeking reelection was “an abomination.”
“He stole an election from the Democratic party,” they boldly shared. “He stole it from the American people.”
While many blame Biden for the Republicans taking back the White House, he recently opened up about Harris losing the election.
Joe Biden 'Wasn't Surprised' Kamala Harris Lost
"I was very disappointed but I wasn't surprised," Biden said on the May 8 episode of The View.
He cited the reason Harris lost was due to the “sexist” route Trump’s campaign took at “excess,” claiming a “woman couldn't lead the country."
In terms of Harris, he stated she "got 7 million fewer votes" than he did in the 2020 election, claiming “people didn’t show up.”
Kamala's Next Move
Regardless of her loss, the former commander-in-chief stated he speaks to his former vice president “often” even though they would “argue like h---" during their time in the White House.
"We worked it out,” he added. “It was a mutual thing.”
While Harris has been rumored to be weighing running for governor of California versus another stab at the presidency in 2028, Biden confirmed she asked for his thoughts, but he wasn’t going to share anything more.
"She's got a difficult decision to make about what she's going to do, but we have a lot of really good candidates as well," he said. “I'm optimistic. I'm not pessimistic.”