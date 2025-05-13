In Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, a book by news personality Jake Tapper and reporter Alex Thompson, top Harris advisor David Plouffe called her campaign a “f------ nightmare.”

“It’s all Biden,” Plouffe said on where to place the blame for her loss. “He totally f----- us.”

An unnamed aide who also spoke with Tapper and Thompson about Biden told them, “We attempted to shield [Biden] from his own staff so many people didn’t realize the extent of the decline beginning in 2023.”