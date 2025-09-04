Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Reflects on 'Healing' During the 'Hardest Summer' of Her Life After Filing for Divorce Due to Cheating Accusations

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden got candid on social media just a few weeks after she filed for divorce from Dr. Howard Krein. On Tuesday, September 2, the former first daughter shared numerous photos on Instagram from her summer, and though she was in good spirits in the snaps, she revealed in the caption that she actually had a tough time over the past month.

'One of the Hardest Summers of My Life'

Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/instagram Ashley Biden said she was 'grieving' and 'healing' during the summer of 2025.

"August 2025. The Summer of 2025 was one of the hardest summers of my life. I have been preparing for the fall (my fav season) and now ready for the RISE 🦋," she penned. "Grateful for the support of friends and family. Grateful that I took the time/space to grieve, process, and heal," she continued. "Grateful for peace of mind, new beginnings, new seasons, and a rediscovered strength and love for myself. #sturgeonmoon2025 🥰🍀🐣🦅💫🌕🪷."

Ashley Biden Filed for Divorce in August

Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/instagram The former first daughter filed for divorce from Dr. Howard Krein in August over infidelity allegations

The snaps showed Ashley having food and drinks with friends, hanging out with a young boy and dog, a few selfies and relaxing at the pool. She also included a shot with mom Jill Biden and a picture alongside her father. News of her split broke in August, which is when she posted an Instagram Story of herself walking through the park and giving a thumbs up while Beyoncé’s “Freedom” played. Though she wound up deleting the upload, she then shared a quote that read, "New life, means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.” That post was accompanied by Lauryn Hill’s "Freedom Time."

Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/instagram Ashley declared she's ready to 'rise' after a tough summer.

A few days later, the brunette beauty hinted infidelity was the catalyst of the split. In another since-deleted Instagram post, Ashley shared a blurry photo of a dark-haired man holding hands with an unidentified blonde woman. "My husband and his girlfriend holding hands," she captioned the shot, having Notorious B.I.G.’s “Another” playing in the background.

When Did Ashley Biden and Howard Krein Meet?

Source: mega Joe Biden revealed Ashley's estranged husband asked for permission to pop the question before he did so in 2011.