'RHONJ' Alum Joe Giudice to Box Antonio Sabato Jr. in 'Battle of the Italian Stallions'

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice is getting ready to fight Antonio Sabato Jr. in a boxing match on September 27. The event is called “Battle Of The Italian Stallions: Tijuana Fight Night.” Those who are unable to attend in person will be able to watch the event live on Pay-per-view.

Article continues below advertisement

The Boxing Match

Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice and Antonio Sabato Jr. will box on September 27.

Giudice said he hopes “Mr. Sabato doesn’t think this is a Calvin Klein underwear modeling contest." Sabato Jr. took a dig at Giudice as he promoted the fight, stating, “Joe might not be allowed back in America, but tonight he’s not even safe in Mexico. I’m here to send him packing again.” While both will likely have their own fans in the crowd, an insider exclusively dished to OK! it’s “unlikely Joe’s family will be able to make it” to his fight “due to him booking it last minute.”

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Giudice Would Be Open to Rekindling Things With Teresa Giudice

Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice said he'll 'always be the same' with Teresa Giudice 'no matter what.'

Giudice recently made headlines for saying he would rekindle his relationship with his ex-wife Teresa Giudice. When he appeared on his daughter Gia’s “Casual Chaos podcast, she asked, “Knock on wood, if mom and Luis [Ruelas] ever broke up, would you and mom ever consider getting back together?” "Well, listen, I'll always be your mom's friend, no matter what," Joe said. "You know what I mean? So it doesn't matter. I mean, I'll always be the same with her no matter what."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Giudice Said He's 'Happy' Right Now

Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice said 'never say never' when asked about getting back with Teresa Giudice.

Joe admitted no one knows what the future holds, which is why he said “never say never” regarding getting back with Teresa. "I mean, maybe if we're still alive when we're 90, I don't know, we'll see,” he elaborated. “I mean, in life, you never know, but right now, I'm happy." Joe went on to compliment Luis, telling Gia he's “a good guy.” "As long as he treats you guys right, you know, treats your mom right, that's all that matters," he elaborated.

Joe Giudice Has a New Girlfriend

Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice's new girlfriend is 'amazing,' Gia Giudice said.