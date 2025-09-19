or
'RHONJ' Alum Joe Giudice to Box Antonio Sabato Jr. in 'Battle of the Italian Stallions'

Composite photo of Joe Giudice and Antonio Sabato Jr.
Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram; @antoniosabatojr/Instagram

'RHONJ' alum Joe Giudice is set to box Antonio Sabato Jr. in a match.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 19 2025, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice is getting ready to fight Antonio Sabato Jr. in a boxing match on September 27.

The event is called “Battle Of The Italian Stallions: Tijuana Fight Night.” Those who are unable to attend in person will be able to watch the event live on Pay-per-view.

The Boxing Match

Photo of ad for Joe Giudice and Antonio Sabato Jr. boxing match
Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice and Antonio Sabato Jr. will box on September 27.

Giudice said he hopes “Mr. Sabato doesn’t think this is a Calvin Klein underwear modeling contest."

Sabato Jr. took a dig at Giudice as he promoted the fight, stating, “Joe might not be allowed back in America, but tonight he’s not even safe in Mexico. I’m here to send him packing again.”

While both will likely have their own fans in the crowd, an insider exclusively dished to OK! it’s “unlikely Joe’s family will be able to make it” to his fight “due to him booking it last minute.”

Joe Giudice Would Be Open to Rekindling Things With Teresa Giudice

Photo of Joe Giudice
Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice said he'll 'always be the same' with Teresa Giudice 'no matter what.'

Giudice recently made headlines for saying he would rekindle his relationship with his ex-wife Teresa Giudice.

When he appeared on his daughter Gia’s “Casual Chaos podcast, she asked, “Knock on wood, if mom and Luis [Ruelas] ever broke up, would you and mom ever consider getting back together?”

"Well, listen, I'll always be your mom's friend, no matter what," Joe said. "You know what I mean? So it doesn't matter. I mean, I'll always be the same with her no matter what."

Joe Giudice

Joe Giudice Said He's 'Happy' Right Now

Photo of Joe Giudice
Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice said 'never say never' when asked about getting back with Teresa Giudice.

Joe admitted no one knows what the future holds, which is why he said “never say never” regarding getting back with Teresa.

"I mean, maybe if we're still alive when we're 90, I don't know, we'll see,” he elaborated. “I mean, in life, you never know, but right now, I'm happy."

Joe went on to compliment Luis, telling Gia he's “a good guy.”

"As long as he treats you guys right, you know, treats your mom right, that's all that matters," he elaborated.

Joe Giudice Has a New Girlfriend

Photo of Joe Giudice
Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice's new girlfriend is 'amazing,' Gia Giudice said.

While Teresa moved on and remarried Luis, Joe is also in a new releationship with a woman named Margie, whom Gia claimed her and her sisters “love."

When Teresa appeared on Kelly Ripa’s podcast last year, she shared she’d met Margie when she went to the Bahamas with her daughters. “We had a great time,” Teresa stated of the meeting. “We all hung out and it was totally fine.”

