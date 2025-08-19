Joe Giudice Reveals If He Would Get Back Together With Ex-Wife Teresa After Messy Divorce: 'You Never Know'
Joe Giudice shockingly revealed he’s open to potentially rekindling the flame with his ex-wife Teresa Giudice — nearly six years after their split.
The former flames got married in October 1999, but later divorced in September 2020.
Joe and Teresa Giudice's History
When they first appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, they seemed like a happy couple, with Joe famously coining the phrase “Happy wife, happy life.”
Along the way, the couple had financial issues that ended with them both going to jail. Due to Joe not being a U.S. citizen, he was deported after he served his time.
Although many wondered if they would make it work, Teresa chose to end the marriage. She ended up marrying Luis Ruelas in August 2022.
Joe Giudice Talks Getting Back With Teresa
Joe recently appeared on “Casual Chaos,” his daughter Gia’s podcast, where she asked, “Knock on wood, if mom and Luis ever broke up, would you and mom ever consider getting back together?”
"Well, listen, I'll always be your mom's friend, no matter what," Joe shared. "You know what I mean? So it doesn't matter. I mean, I'll always be the same with her no matter what."
Joe went on to admit one never knows what the future holds, insisting he would “never say never” regarding getting back with Teresa.
"I mean, maybe if we're still alive when we're 90, I don't know, we'll see,” he added. “I mean, in life, you never know, but right now, I'm happy."
Joe Giudice Has a New Woman in His Life
Joe went on to compliment Luis, telling Gia he's “a good guy.”
"As long as he treats you guys right, you know, treats your mom right, that's all that matters," Joe added.
Although Joe doted on his ex, he is currently in a relationship with a new woman named Margie, whom Gia claimed her and her sisters “love” since she’s “amazing.”
When Teresa appeared on Kelly Ripa’s podcast last year, she shared she’d met Margie when she went to the Bahamas with her daughters. “We had a great time,” Teresa stated of the meeting. “We all hung out and it was totally fine.”
Joe Giudice Is Seeking a Pardon From Donald Trump
In the meantime, Joe is currently campaigning to try to get a pardon from Donald Trump so he can return to the United States of America and be a more integral part of his daughters’ lives.
“I served my time, I’ve taken full responsibility for everything, and I’ve worked hard to move forward,” Joe revealed in a conversation with OK!. “I came to America when I was a baby — it’s the only home I’ve ever known.”
Joe noted his daughters were “stripped of having their father around during some of the most important years of their childhood, and that’s something you can’t ever get back."
"They didn’t deserve that. I just want to be there for them the way a father should be, and I hope President Trump sees that and gives us that chance," he said.