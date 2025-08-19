REALITY TV NEWS Joe Giudice Reveals If He Would Get Back Together With Ex-Wife Teresa After Messy Divorce: 'You Never Know' Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram; @teresagiudice/Instagram Joe Giudice revealed if he would get back together with his ex-wife Teresa Giudice after their messy divorce. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 19 2025, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

Joe Giudice shockingly revealed he’s open to potentially rekindling the flame with his ex-wife Teresa Giudice — nearly six years after their split. The former flames got married in October 1999, but later divorced in September 2020.

Joe and Teresa Giudice's History

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice divorced Joe in 2020 and got remarried to Luis Ruelas in 2022.

When they first appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, they seemed like a happy couple, with Joe famously coining the phrase “Happy wife, happy life.” Along the way, the couple had financial issues that ended with them both going to jail. Due to Joe not being a U.S. citizen, he was deported after he served his time. Although many wondered if they would make it work, Teresa chose to end the marriage. She ended up marrying Luis Ruelas in August 2022.

Joe Giudice Talks Getting Back With Teresa

Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice appeared on his daughter Gia's podcast and talked about the possibility of getting back with Teresa.

Joe recently appeared on “Casual Chaos,” his daughter Gia’s podcast, where she asked, “Knock on wood, if mom and Luis ever broke up, would you and mom ever consider getting back together?” "Well, listen, I'll always be your mom's friend, no matter what," Joe shared. "You know what I mean? So it doesn't matter. I mean, I'll always be the same with her no matter what." Joe went on to admit one never knows what the future holds, insisting he would “never say never” regarding getting back with Teresa. "I mean, maybe if we're still alive when we're 90, I don't know, we'll see,” he added. “I mean, in life, you never know, but right now, I'm happy."

Joe Giudice Has a New Woman in His Life

Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice has a new woman named Margie in his life.

Joe went on to compliment Luis, telling Gia he's “a good guy.” "As long as he treats you guys right, you know, treats your mom right, that's all that matters," Joe added. Although Joe doted on his ex, he is currently in a relationship with a new woman named Margie, whom Gia claimed her and her sisters “love” since she’s “amazing.” When Teresa appeared on Kelly Ripa’s podcast last year, she shared she’d met Margie when she went to the Bahamas with her daughters. “We had a great time,” Teresa stated of the meeting. “We all hung out and it was totally fine.”

Joe Giudice Is Seeking a Pardon From Donald Trump

Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice is currently trying to get a pardon from Donald Trump.