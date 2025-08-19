or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Joe Giudice
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Joe Giudice Reveals If He Would Get Back Together With Ex-Wife Teresa After Messy Divorce: 'You Never Know'

Composite photo of Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice
Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram; @teresagiudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice revealed if he would get back together with his ex-wife Teresa Giudice after their messy divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 19 2025, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Giudice shockingly revealed he’s open to potentially rekindling the flame with his ex-wife Teresa Giudice — nearly six years after their split.

The former flames got married in October 1999, but later divorced in September 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe and Teresa Giudice's History

Photo of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice divorced Joe in 2020 and got remarried to Luis Ruelas in 2022.

When they first appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, they seemed like a happy couple, with Joe famously coining the phrase “Happy wife, happy life.”

Along the way, the couple had financial issues that ended with them both going to jail. Due to Joe not being a U.S. citizen, he was deported after he served his time.

Although many wondered if they would make it work, Teresa chose to end the marriage. She ended up marrying Luis Ruelas in August 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Giudice Talks Getting Back With Teresa

Photo of Joe Giudice and Gia Giudice
Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice appeared on his daughter Gia's podcast and talked about the possibility of getting back with Teresa.

Joe recently appeared on “Casual Chaos,” his daughter Gia’s podcast, where she asked, “Knock on wood, if mom and Luis ever broke up, would you and mom ever consider getting back together?”

"Well, listen, I'll always be your mom's friend, no matter what," Joe shared. "You know what I mean? So it doesn't matter. I mean, I'll always be the same with her no matter what."

Joe went on to admit one never knows what the future holds, insisting he would “never say never” regarding getting back with Teresa.

"I mean, maybe if we're still alive when we're 90, I don't know, we'll see,” he added. “I mean, in life, you never know, but right now, I'm happy."

MORE ON:
Joe Giudice

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Giudice Has a New Woman in His Life

Photo of Joe Giudice
Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice has a new woman named Margie in his life.

Joe went on to compliment Luis, telling Gia he's “a good guy.”

"As long as he treats you guys right, you know, treats your mom right, that's all that matters," Joe added.

Although Joe doted on his ex, he is currently in a relationship with a new woman named Margie, whom Gia claimed her and her sisters “love” since she’s “amazing.”

When Teresa appeared on Kelly Ripa’s podcast last year, she shared she’d met Margie when she went to the Bahamas with her daughters. “We had a great time,” Teresa stated of the meeting. “We all hung out and it was totally fine.”

Joe Giudice Is Seeking a Pardon From Donald Trump

Photo of Joe Giudice
Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice is currently trying to get a pardon from Donald Trump.

In the meantime, Joe is currently campaigning to try to get a pardon from Donald Trump so he can return to the United States of America and be a more integral part of his daughters’ lives.

“I served my time, I’ve taken full responsibility for everything, and I’ve worked hard to move forward,” Joe revealed in a conversation with OK!. “I came to America when I was a baby — it’s the only home I’ve ever known.”

Joe noted his daughters were “stripped of having their father around during some of the most important years of their childhood, and that’s something you can’t ever get back."

"They didn’t deserve that. I just want to be there for them the way a father should be, and I hope President Trump sees that and gives us that chance," he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.