'Lost' Joe Jonas Leaning on Nick and Kevin Ahead of Jonas Brothers Tour: 'Best Thing That Could Happen to Him'
Joe Jonas is leaning heavily on his brothers amid the emotional fallout from his divorce with Sophie Turner, as The Jonas Brothers gear up for their tour.
A source close to the situation revealed, "They're going to be on the road from August until mid-November, plus all the time they'll be spending preparing, it's going to be the most time they've spent together since they broke up."
"They're all excited about it, but Joe is for sure the most hyped. His brothers, Kevin and Nick are happily married, their wives and kids will come to some of the stops, but they won't be joining them for the whole tour,” the source said.
Joe's emotional struggle hit a boiling point when he filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star, 29, back in September 2023 after a tumultuous four-year marriage.
What followed was a public and painful custody battle over their daughters, Willa and Delphine. Originally, the couple had a plan to raise their children in England, but after Joe allegedly withheld the passports, things spiraled into chaos.
Sophie accused him of "wrongful retention," while Joe maintained the upper hand, claiming she had agreed to let the kids stay stateside while he was on tour.
In a dramatic turn, both parents opted for mediation, and by January 2024, a temporary custody arrangement was established, allowing alternating visits between the U.S. and U.K. for their little ones.
Despite the fighting finally quieting down, our insider lays bare the emotional toll the divorce has taken: Joe, 35, is "very lost," and he's "still quite adrift without Sophie."
This reunion tour couldn't come at a better time, as he'll be able to lean on the unwavering support of his brothers, Nick, 32, and Kevin, 37.
"Having his family around him like this is the best thing that could happen for him. Nick and Kevin are already talking about how they'll be homesick, whereas Joe doesn't really have a home to be missing at this point,” the insider emphasized.
Nevertheless, the trio can't hide their excitement for the Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour, kicking off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 10.
Nick shared with Entertainment Tonight, "There are thousands of people out here to support us and our family and team."
"Nick and Kevin can see how much he needs this right now," the source noted, adding, "They will definitely be doing all they can to give him a boost while they're out on tour and together 24/7."