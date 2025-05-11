'Lost' Joe Jonas Leaning on Nick and Kevin Ahead of Jonas Brothers Tour: 'Best Thing That Could Happen to Him'

"They're all excited about it, but Joe is for sure the most hyped. His brothers, Kevin and Nick are happily married, their wives and kids will come to some of the stops, but they won't be joining them for the whole tour,” the source said.

Joe's emotional struggle hit a boiling point when he filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star, 29, back in September 2023 after a tumultuous four-year marriage.

What followed was a public and painful custody battle over their daughters, Willa and Delphine. Originally, the couple had a plan to raise their children in England, but after Joe allegedly withheld the passports, things spiraled into chaos.