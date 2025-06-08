Joe Jonas 'Enjoying Life' After Sophie Turner Divorce: 'His Head and Heart Are in a Good Place'
Joe Jonas is clearly back on track and embracing life, especially after his eye-catching appearance on Saturday Night Live in March.
The 35-year-old singer finally rediscovered his joy following a tumultuous divorce from Sophie Turner, 29, and now he's prepared for his upcoming world tour.
"When the Jonas Brothers announced their huge tour this year, questions always come up about Joe's part in that. Nick [Jonas] and Kevin [Jonas] are gung-ho road dogs but Joe has been so focused on parenting and adjusting to his new single life that the timing for yet another gigantic roadshow seemed a little off," a source told an outlet.
The insider also said "it was a relief to see Joe" during his SNL spot "because he only agrees to that kind of thing when he's in the mood for it."
The source continued: "You could really see that he has his smile back and is enjoying life on the East Coast where he's got a great family support system around him. Sure, his pals in L.A. wish they could see more of the guy, but his head and his heart are in a good place and he seems like he [is] finally ready to move on after his divorce. A lot of people are rooting for him, and it looks like he's really aware of that!"
Joe and Sophie left many fans shocked when the second-born Jonas Brother filed for divorce after four years of marriage in September 2023. Though their split initially seemed amicable, the former couple soon faced a legal battle over custody of their daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.
Despite the upheaval, Joe and the Game of Thrones alum finalized their divorce in September 2024.
Now appearing in better spirits, Joe keeps busy with preparations for the upcoming Living the Dream tour. Yet it wasn't always smooth sailing for the "Lovebug" singer.
In December 2024, an insider told Life & Style that Joe still grappled with anger from their split. "He's being a lot more cordial with Sophie and has stopped trash talking her," the source noted, adding that mutual friends helped facilitate a more civil dynamic.
However, it was clear that he hadn't "truly forgiven her," leading the insider to state, "He's still holding a huge grudge and so is she."
As for their co-parenting arrangement, the former couple usually relies on nannies for drop-offs. Still, when they do see each other, "it's beyond uncomfortable," the insider added.
Joe leaned heavily on his brothers, Kevin, 37, and Nick, 32, during this challenging period. "They're going to be on the road from August until mid-November, plus all the time they'll be spending preparing; it's going to be the most time they've spent together since they broke up," said a source in April.
"They're all excited about it, but Joe is for sure the most hyped. Kevin and Nick are happily married, and their wives and kids will come to some of the stops, but they won't be joining them for the whole tour," the source added.
Following the split, Joe reportedly felt "very lost" and "still quite adrift without Sophie."
The source added: "Having his family around him like this is the best thing that could happen for him. Nick and Kevin are already talking about how they'll be homesick, whereas Joe doesn't really have a home to be missing at this point."