Joe Jonas 'Enjoying Life' After Sophie Turner Divorce: 'His Head and Heart Are in a Good Place'

Joe Jonas is clearly back on track and embracing life, especially after his eye-catching appearance on Saturday Night Live in March.

The 35-year-old singer finally rediscovered his joy following a tumultuous divorce from Sophie Turner, 29, and now he's prepared for his upcoming world tour.

"When the Jonas Brothers announced their huge tour this year, questions always come up about Joe's part in that. Nick [Jonas] and Kevin [Jonas] are gung-ho road dogs but Joe has been so focused on parenting and adjusting to his new single life that the timing for yet another gigantic roadshow seemed a little off," a source told an outlet.